Villere St Denis J & Co Llc Buys Stryker Corp, eHealth Inc, Euronet Worldwide Inc, Sells Progressive Corp, 3D Systems Corp, Apple Inc

New Orleans, LA, based Investment company Villere St Denis J & Co Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Stryker Corp, eHealth Inc, Euronet Worldwide Inc, Mondelez International Inc, Open Lending Corp, sells Progressive Corp, 3D Systems Corp, Apple Inc, IBERIABANK Corp, Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Villere St Denis J & Co Llc. As of 2020Q3, Villere St Denis J & Co Llc owns 57 stocks with a total value of $1.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Steris PLC (STE) - 607,904 shares, 7.21% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.09% Visa Inc (V) - 488,676 shares, 6.57% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.41% Pool Corp (POOL) - 268,494 shares, 6.04% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.57% Caesars Entertainment Inc (CZR) - 1,461,520 shares, 5.51% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.18% Roper Technologies Inc (ROP) - 201,316 shares, 5.35% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.48%

Villere St Denis J & Co Llc initiated holding in Mondelez International Inc. The purchase prices were between $50.26 and $59.01, with an estimated average price of $55.64. The stock is now traded at around $55.25. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 211,035 shares as of .

Villere St Denis J & Co Llc initiated holding in Open Lending Corp. The purchase prices were between $15.15 and $25.5, with an estimated average price of $19.42. The stock is now traded at around $26.60. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 304,305 shares as of .

Villere St Denis J & Co Llc initiated holding in Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. The purchase prices were between $30.62 and $35.27, with an estimated average price of $32.95. The stock is now traded at around $29.90. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 223,758 shares as of .

Villere St Denis J & Co Llc initiated holding in Pfizer Inc. The purchase prices were between $33.46 and $39.26, with an estimated average price of $36.91. The stock is now traded at around $37.62. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 153,715 shares as of .

Villere St Denis J & Co Llc initiated holding in Omnicell Inc. The purchase prices were between $63.15 and $77.12, with an estimated average price of $69.28. The stock is now traded at around $86.27. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 48,789 shares as of .

Villere St Denis J & Co Llc initiated holding in DraftKings Inc. The purchase prices were between $29.5 and $58.84, with an estimated average price of $38.76. The stock is now traded at around $38.54. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 36,500 shares as of .

Villere St Denis J & Co Llc added to a holding in Stryker Corp by 115.57%. The purchase prices were between $177.77 and $215.81, with an estimated average price of $194.27. The stock is now traded at around $213.31. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.42%. The holding were 322,692 shares as of .

Villere St Denis J & Co Llc added to a holding in eHealth Inc by 59.00%. The purchase prices were between $61.81 and $114.86, with an estimated average price of $81.14. The stock is now traded at around $74.46. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.67%. The holding were 844,899 shares as of .

Villere St Denis J & Co Llc added to a holding in Euronet Worldwide Inc by 33.80%. The purchase prices were between $87.63 and $106.31, with an estimated average price of $97.59. The stock is now traded at around $88.97. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 596,568 shares as of .

Villere St Denis J & Co Llc added to a holding in Colgate-Palmolive Co by 1476.56%. The purchase prices were between $73.03 and $79.47, with an estimated average price of $76.22. The stock is now traded at around $79.34. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 92,828 shares as of .

Villere St Denis J & Co Llc added to a holding in Leggett & Platt Inc by 42.77%. The purchase prices were between $33.51 and $44.93, with an estimated average price of $39.65. The stock is now traded at around $42.21. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 376,380 shares as of .

Villere St Denis J & Co Llc added to a holding in Schlumberger Ltd by 63.93%. The purchase prices were between $15.56 and $20.36, with an estimated average price of $18.6. The stock is now traded at around $15.14. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 600,036 shares as of .

Villere St Denis J & Co Llc sold out a holding in IBERIABANK Corp. The sale prices were between $43.08 and $43.08, with an estimated average price of $43.08.

Villere St Denis J & Co Llc sold out a holding in Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $25 and $32.6, with an estimated average price of $29.58.

Villere St Denis J & Co Llc sold out a holding in VANGUARD INDEX FDS. The sale prices were between $157.44 and $181.24, with an estimated average price of $168.12.

Villere St Denis J & Co Llc sold out a holding in Luminex Corp. The sale prices were between $24.03 and $40.5, with an estimated average price of $30.6.

Villere St Denis J & Co Llc sold out a holding in CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. The sale prices were between $6.4 and $8.65, with an estimated average price of $7.46.