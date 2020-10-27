Culpo Sisters Partner With Macy's for Exclusive Collection

This fall, Macy’s ( NYSE:NYSE:M ) is collaborating with the Culpo sisters on an exclusive ready-to-wear collection, Culpos X INC International Concepts. Celebrating their unique personal style, sisters Olivia Culpo, Aurora Culpo, and Sophia Culpo have artfully designed a versatile, fun assortment of ultra-comfortable, figure-flattering pieces that can be dressed up or down, transitioning easily from day to night. Featuring elevated basics at affordable prices, the collection is created in partnership with Reunited Clothing and is available now on [url="]macys.com[/url] and select Macy’s stores.

Inspired by the everyday girl on the go, the collection adds flare to at-home loungewear with decorative elements and ornamentation, featuring cozy and glamorous matching sets, joggers, biker shorts, hoodies, luxe sweaters and sweater dresses perfect for lounging in style or hitting the town. From exotic snake print and leopard to sleek blacks and bold reds, the collection celebrates female confidence and gives the opportunity to highlight individual and unique personal style, whether it’s in a sleek bralette, stylish cardigan or cushy sweater.“When I was growing up my older sister was my style inspiration, and as I got older it was funny to see a similar relationship evolve when my style started to influence my younger sister,” Olivia Culpo states. “While our individual style has changed over the years, we still look to each other for inspiration constantly and I believe this new collection is the perfect balance of each of us.”“As a kid, The Macy’s Day Parade was one of my most cherished memories, and I love that I can now share that with my own family,” Aurora Culpo reminisces. “Macy’s has always been a constant in my life, from back to school shopping to watching Olivia in the parade as Miss USA, to now collaborating alongside my sisters on this capsule collection. It feels like we’ve all grown up together in a way!”“Since I am the youngest, my earliest style memories were centered on my sister’s hand-me-downs and I had to work hard to find my personal style. As I grew older, I learned how to take a simple piece of clothing and really make it my own. This is what I love so much about our capsule collection because you can really do just that, and find yourself in each piece,” said Sophia Culpo.INC International Concepts features of-the-moment fashion that empowers the modern woman to embrace any occasion with an assortment of fashion-forward looks. Culpos X INC International Concepts will feature three must-have seasonal collections.“We are thrilled to bring this exciting collection to Macy’s,” said Durand Guion, vice president, Macy’s fashion office. “The Culpo sisters’ extraordinary style is the perfect fit for the INC International Concepts brand and our fashion-devoted customers.”Model, actress, philanthropist, and entrepreneur, Olivia Culpo continues to substantiate herself as a force in the industry. With a massive worldwide platform (which includes an Instagram following of more than 4.5M) her reach stretches across the entertainment, beauty, and fashion spaces. Aurora Culpo is the ultimate cool mom; she provides sustainable and eco-friendly tips for parenting to her followers while entertaining a 2-year-old on the move. Sophia Culpo is the super cute girl next door; she has a degree in nutrition from BU and supplies her followers with knowledge of wellness and healthy homemade recipes, and the occasional indulgent dessert.Macy's is America’s store for life. The largest retail brand of Macy's, Inc. delivers quality fashion at affordable prices to customers at approximately 640 locations in 43 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam, as well as to customers in more than 100 international destinations through leading e-commerce site macys.com. Macy's inspires fashion exploration and discovery through the most desired family of exclusive brands for her, for him, for the home, and via our dynamic mobile and social platforms. We know the power of celebration, demonstrated through decades of memorable experiences created during Macy's 4th of July Fireworks® and Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade®, as well as spectacular fashion shows, culinary events, flower shows, and celebrity appearances. Macy's flagship stores – including New York City’s Herald Square – are internationally renowned and preeminent destinations for tourists. With the collective support of our customers and employees, Macy's builds community and helps make a difference in every market we serve, supporting local and national charities by giving nearly $50 million each year, plus 146,000 hours of volunteer service. For more than 160 years, Macy’s has, and continues to, make life shine brighter for our customers, colleagues, and communities.

