MID-CON ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Investigates Sale of MCEP and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Oct. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, has launched an investigation into whether the board members of Mid-Con Energy Partners, LP ( MCEP) breached their fiduciary duties or violated the federal securities laws in connection with the company’s merger with Contango Oil & Gas Company (: MCF).



On October 26, 2020, Mid-Con announced that it had signed an agreement to be acquired by Contango in an all-stock transaction. Pursuant to the merger agreement, Mid-Con stockholders will receive 1.75 shares of Contango common stock for each share of Mid-Con common stock owned. The deal is expected to close in late 2020 or early 2021.

Bragar Eagel & Squire is concerned that Mid-Con’s board of directors oversaw an unfair process and ultimately agreed to an inadequate merger agreement. Accordingly, the firm is investigating all relevant aspects of the deal and is committed to securing the best result possible for Mid-Con’s stockholders.

