HanesBrands Declares Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend

HanesBrands (NYSE: HBI), a leading global marketer of everyday basic apparel under world-class brands, today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.15 per share to be paid Dec. 1, 2020, to stockholders of record at the close of business Nov. 10, 2020.The declared cash dividend will be the 31consecutive quarterly return of cash to stockholders. The company has returned more than $1.3 billion in quarterly cash dividends to stockholders since initiating its program in April 2013.HanesBrands is a socially responsible leading marketer of everyday basic apparel under some of the world’s strongest apparel brands in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia-Pacific, includingand. More information about the company and its award-winning corporate social responsibility initiatives, including environmental, social compliance and community improvement achievements, may be found on the Hanes corporate website at [url="]www.Hanes.com%2Fcorporate[/url].

