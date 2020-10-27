  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
Business Wire
Business Wire
Articles 

HanesBrands Declares Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend

October 27, 2020 | About: NYSE:HBI +0.17%


HanesBrands (NYSE: HBI), a leading global marketer of everyday basic apparel under world-class brands, today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.15 per share to be paid Dec. 1, 2020, to stockholders of record at the close of business Nov. 10, 2020.



The declared cash dividend will be the 31st consecutive quarterly return of cash to stockholders. The company has returned more than $1.3 billion in quarterly cash dividends to stockholders since initiating its program in April 2013.



HanesBrands is a socially responsible leading marketer of everyday basic apparel under some of the world’s strongest apparel brands in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia-Pacific, including Hanes, Champion, Bonds, DIM, Maidenform, Bali, Playtex, Lovable, Bras N Things, Nur Die/Nur Der, Alternative, L’eggs, JMS/Just My Size, Wonderbra, Berlei, and Gear for Sports. More information about the company and its award-winning corporate social responsibility initiatives, including environmental, social compliance and community improvement achievements, may be found on the Hanes corporate website at [url="]www.Hanes.com%2Fcorporate[/url].

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201027005985/en/


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

â†’Performances of the stocks mentioned by Business Wire

â†’User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)