Voya Honors Hartsburg Teacher with Second-Place Unsung Heroes Program Award

Hartsburg, Illinois, teacher from Hartsburg-Emden School District (pictured in middle left) is awarded a grant for $12,000 as the second-place winner of Voya’s Unsung Heroes program. Voya’s Braeden Mayrisch, Director, Social Impact (top left), Mark Jackowitz, SVP, Sales Management, Tax-Exempt Markets (top middle), Angela Harrell, Chief Diversity and Corporate Responsibility Officer (center middle) and Greg Springfield, SVP, Sales - Division Manager (bottom) presented the check to Nichole Folkman via a surprise virtual check presentation along with Hartsburg-Emden School principle Jon Leslie (top right), and Hartsburg-Emden School District superintendent Terry Wisniewski (middle right). (Photo: Business Wire)