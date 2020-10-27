Agreement with UCHealth Expands Humana's Medicare Advantage Provider Network in the Rocky Mountain Region

[url="]UCHealth[/url] and [url="]Humana+Inc.[/url] (NYSE: HUM), a leading health and well-being company, have signed an in-network agreement for UCHealth University of Colorado Hospital on the Anschutz Medical Campus in Aurora.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201027005918/en/



With the addition of University of Colorado Hospital, Humana’s Medicare Advantage preferred provider organization (PPO) and health maintenance organization (HMO) plan members will now have in-network access to 11 UCHealth hospitals in Colorado.







“We look forward to serving more Humana Medicare Advantage members and providing innovative care that keeps people healthy and active,” said Chris Gessner, president and CEO of UCHealth University of Colorado Hospital. “This in-network agreement is designed to improve quality while reducing overall health care costs.”







“UCHealth and University of Colorado Hospital are nationally recognized for their advanced treatments, clinical trials and excellent outcomes,” said Mark Iorio, Central West Region Medicare President for Humana. “We are grateful for the opportunity to provide both our PPO and HMO members this additional in-network option, which strengthens our commitment to help our Humana members achieve their best health.”







University of Colorado Hospital on the Anschutz Medical Campus will be in Humana's network January 1, 2021.







About UCHealth







UCHealth is an innovative, nonprofit health system that delivers the highest quality medical care with an excellent patient experience. [url="]UCHealth[/url] includes 25,000 employees, 12 acute-care full-service hospitals and hundreds of physicians across Colorado, southern Wyoming and western Nebraska. With [url="]University+of+Colorado+Hospital[/url] on the [url="]CU+Anschutz+Medical+Campus[/url] as its academic anchor and the only adult academic medical center in the region, UCHealth is dedicated to providing unmatched patient care in the Rocky Mountain West. Offering more than 150 clinic locations, UCHealth pushes the boundaries of medicine, providing advanced treatments and clinical trials and improving health through innovation.







About Humana







Humana Inc. is committed to helping our millions of medical and specialty members achieve their best health. Our successful history in care delivery and health plan administration is helping us create a new kind of integrated care with the power to improve health and well-being and lower costs. Our efforts are leading to a better quality of life for people with Medicare, families, individuals, military service personnel, and communities at large.







To accomplish that, we support physicians and other health care professionals as they work to deliver the right care in the right place for their patients, our members. Our range of clinical capabilities, resources and tools – such as in-home care, behavioral health, pharmacy services, data analytics and wellness solutions – combine to produce a simplified experience that makes health care easier to navigate and more effective.







More information regarding Humana is available to investors via the Investor Relations page of the company’s web site at [url="]www.humana.com[/url], including copies of:















Annual reports to stockholders







Annual reports to stockholders



Securities and Exchange Commission filings







Securities and Exchange Commission filings



Most recent investor conference presentations







Most recent investor conference presentations



Quarterly earnings news releases and conference calls







Quarterly earnings news releases and conference calls



Calendar of events







Calendar of events



Corporate Governance information







Additional Information:

Other providers are available in our network. Provider may also contract with other Plan Sponsors.Y0040_GHHKY9QEN_C

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201027005918/en/