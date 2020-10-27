  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Wells Fargo & Company Announces Common Stock Dividend

October 27, 2020 | About: NYSE:WFC -3.85%

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) today announced a quarterly common stock dividend of $0.10 per share, payable Dec. 1, 2020, to stockholders of record on Nov. 6, 2020, as approved today by the Wells Fargo board of directors. Wells Fargo has approximately 4.1 billion shares outstanding.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201027006052/en/

External view of Wells Fargo building with a glass front and individuals walking by on sidewalk. (Photo: Business Wire)

External view of Wells Fargo building with a glass front and individuals walking by on sidewalk. (Photo: Business Wire)

About Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a diversified, community-based financial services company with $1.92 trillion in assets. Wells Fargo’s vision is to satisfy our customers’ financial needs and help them succeed financially. Founded in 1852 and headquartered in San Francisco, Wells Fargo provides banking, investment, and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through 7,200 locations, more than 13,000 ATMs, the internet (wellsfargo.com), and mobile banking, and has offices in 31 countries and territories to support customers who conduct business in the global economy. Wells Fargo serves one in three households in the United States. Wells Fargo & Company was ranked No. 30 on Fortune’s 2020 rankings of America’s largest corporations.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201027006052/en/


