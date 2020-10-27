  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
On Track Innovations Ltd. to Release Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and host a Conference Call on Wednesday, November 4th at 11am ET

October 27, 2020 | About: OTCPK:OTIVF +5.92% STU:OT5 -0.31%

PR Newswire

YOKNEAM, Israel, Oct. 27, 2020

YOKNEAM, Israel, Oct. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On Track Innovations Ltd. (OTI) (OTCQX: OTIVF), a global provider of near field communication (NFC) and cashless payment solutions, will release its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020 before market open on Wednesday, November 4th, 2020.

Management will host an investor conference call at 11:00am ET on November 4th, 2020, to discuss OTI's third quarter 2020 financial results and provide a corporate update. The call will conclude with a live Q&A session.

Investors and analysts may also submit questions they would like OTI to address on the call. Questions should be submitted by 4pm EST November 3rd to [email protected] to ensure they are addressed on the call.

To participate, please use the following information:

Q3 2020 Conference Call and Webcast
Date: Wednesday, November 4, 2020
Time: 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time (8:00 am Pacific Time)
U.S. Toll Free Dial-in: 1-888-281-1167
International Dial-in: +972-3-918-0610
Webcast: http://veidan-stream.com/otiq3-2020.html

Please dial in a few minutes before the start of the call and request to join the "On Track Innovations Q3 2020 Earnings Conference Call" to ensure timely participation.

The replay of the conference call will be available via the investor relations section of the company's website.

About On Track Innovations Ltd

On Track Innovations (OTI) is a global leader in the design, manufacture, and sale of secure cashless payment solutions using contactless NFC technology. OTI's field-proven innovations have been deployed around the world to address cashless payment, automated retail and petroleum markets. OTI distributes and supports its solutions through a global network of regional offices and alliances. For more information, visit www.otiglobal.com.

OTI Investor Relations Contact:
Ehud Helft
GK Investor and Public Relations
1 646 688 3559
[email protected]

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/on-track-innovations-ltd-to-release-third-quarter-2020-financial-results-and-host-a-conference-call-on-wednesday-november-4th-at-11am-et-301160976.html

SOURCE On Track Innovations Ltd. (OTI)


