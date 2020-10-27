Meredith Corporation Names Evolution USA the Exclusive Licensing and Brand Management Agency for the LIFE Brand and The LIFE Picture Collection in North America, Australia and New Zealand

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Meredith Corporation (NYSE: MDP) has named Evolution USA as their North America, Australia and New Zealand licensing and brand management agency for the LIFE brand and The LIFE Picture Collection, effective immediately.

Accelerating the next step in monetizing and managing these iconic assets, Evolution will actively seek new licensing and brand expansion opportunities for LIFE and its massive photo archive in a variety of product classifications and consumer experiences. These include apparel, accessories, home furnishings, housewares, gifts and collectibles, food and beverage, stationery and paper goods, brand and artist collaborations, hospitality, location-based entertainment experiences, gaming, and promotions.

"We're excited to partner with Evolution to bring our iconic brand to new audiences. There's enormous potential in these images and we can't wait to share them with the public in creative and innovative ways," said Jill Golden, Director, The LIFE Picture Collection.

Tom Rowland, Vice President of Partnerships, Licensing & Syndication and Business Affairs, Meredith Corporation, commented, "We are thrilled to be working with the talented and accomplished team at Evolution. Their operational expertise, proven relationships, entrepreneurial spirit and passion make them the perfect partner to facilitate unique and highly commercial expansion opportunities for these properties. With their guidance, we look forward to crafting and effectively managing a robust consumer products program for the beloved LIFE brand."

"The LIFE Picture Collection contains so many stunning visuals, relevant themes and genres. We realized that nothing captures the zeitgeist of the 20th century like LIFE, and as such we see huge potential for consumer products at multiple levels of the market. The entire team at Evolution is thrilled to have the opportunity to work with the very talented executives at Meredith to deliver upon their corporate brand expansion vision," said Travis J. Rutherford, Co-Founder and Chief Revenue Officer of Evolution.

Themed collections include topics spanning Americana, History, Hollywood, Innovations in Photography, Sports, Science and Tech, Fashion and Music.

About The LIFE Picture Collection

The LIFE Picture Collection is the visual chronicle of the 20th century and the most prestigious private photographic archive in the U.S. From 1936 to 2000, LIFE commissioned more than 10 million photographs across 120,000 stories. At its height, LIFE magazine's incomparable images and essays reached 1 of 3 American readers. The original pictures and articles remain in Meredith's LIFE Picture Collection, an unprecedented cultural asset with millions of untold stories and unseen images. The LIFE Picture Collection offers research, gallery, licensing and merchandising opportunities.

About Meredith Corporation

Meredith Corporation has been committed to service journalism for 118 years. Meredith uses multiple distribution platforms—including broadcast television, print, digital, mobile and video—to provide consumers with content they desire and to deliver the messages of its advertising and marketing partners. Meredith's National Media Group reaches over 190 million unduplicated American consumers every month, including nearly 95 percent of U.S. women. Meredith is the owner of the largest premium content digital network for American consumers and is the No. 1 magazine operator in the U.S. Meredith's Local Media Group includes 17 television stations, reaching 11 percent of U.S. households.

About Evolution

Evolution is a boutique brand monetization agency headquartered in Calabasas, California, servicing the popular culture, media, gaming, toy, personality, character, publishing and lifestyle industry verticals. Evolution offers bespoke turn-key solutions, including strategic brand planning, market analysis, contract negotiations, legal support, product development, retail development, royalty collections, contract compliance, inventor relations as well as providing manufacturers a full service licensing acquisitions team. Evolution monetizes and enhances brand value via licensing, direct to retail partnerships, collaborations, experiential retail and direct to consumer sales.

The agency's clients include: Gaumont Television USA, Skydance Media, MGM Studios, Stampede Ventures, Pressman Films, Camden Media, ITV Studios, Just Play, Jazwares/Kellytoy Holdings, TinyBuild Games, System Era, Tilting Point, OLO Industries, and The Ella Fitzgerald Estate, among others.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/meredith-corporation-names-evolution-usa-the-exclusive-licensing-and-brand-management-agency-for-the-life-brand-and-the-life-picture-collection-in-north-america-australia-and-new-zealand-301160863.html

SOURCE Meredith Corporation