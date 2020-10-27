  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
PRNewswire
PRNewswire
Articles 

Shareholder Alert: Robbins LLP Announces It Is Investigating Innate Pharma S.A. (IPHA) for Misleading Shareholders

October 27, 2020 | About: NAS:IPHA +4%

PR Newswire

SAN DIEGO and MARSEILLE, France, Oct. 27, 2020

SAN DIEGO and MARSEILLE, France, Oct. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Shareholder rights law firm Robbins LLP announces it is investigating whether certain officers and directors of Innate Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ: IPHA) violated federal securities laws. Innate Pharma S.A. is a biotechnology company that discovers and develops therapeutic antibodies for the treatment of oncology indications in France and internationally.

Robbins LLP - Shareholder Rights Law firm

Innate Pharma S.A. (IPHA) Misled Shareholders about Partnership with AstraZeneca PLC

If you suffered a loss due to Innate Pharma's misconduct, click here.

Innate Pharma S.A. (IPHA) Misled Shareholders about Partnership with AstraZeneca PLC

In October 2018, Innate Pharma announced a long-term strategic partnership with AstraZeneca PLC. The deal included a $100 million in milestone payments paid to Innate Pharma at the start of the first Phase 3 clinical trial for monalizumab. Throughout 2019 and early 2020, Innate not only confirmed the $100 million payment, but also affirmed the results of the trial as being on track. On September 8, 2020, the Company announced a change to the $100 million payment. Instead of a one-time payment at the start of the first Phase 3 clinical trial, Innate would receive $50 million at the start, and an additional $50 million after the interim analysis demonstrated a pre-defined threshold of clinical activity. On this news, Innate Pharma's ADS's fell 26.6%, to open at $4.82 on September 8, 2020, continued to decline throughout the day to close at $4.45, and has yet to recover.

Contact us to learn more:
Lauren Levi
(800) 350-6003
[email protected]
Shareholder Information Form

Robbins LLP is a nationally recognized leader in shareholder rights law. To be notified if a class action against Innate Pharma settles or to receive free alerts about companies engaged in wrongdoing, sign up for Stock Watch today.

Attorney Advertising. Past results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact:
Lauren Levi
Robbins LLP
5040 Shoreham Place
San Diego, CA 92122
[email protected]
(800) 350-6003
www.robbinsllp.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert-robbins-llp-announces-it-is-investigating-innate-pharma-sa-ipha-for-misleading-shareholders-301161027.html

SOURCE Robbins Arroyo LLP


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

â†’Performances of the stocks mentioned by PRNewswire

â†’User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)