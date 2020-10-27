  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
PRNewswire
PRNewswire
Articles 

Webcast Alert: Usinas SiderÃºrgicas de Minas Gerais S.A. - USIMINAS Announces Third Quarter 2020 Results Webcast

October 27, 2020 | About: OTCPK:USNZY +1.73% BSP:USIM3 -2.66% BSP:USIM5 -1.37% BSP:USIM6 -6.69%

PR Newswire

BELO HORIZONTE, Brazil, Oct. 27, 2020

BELO HORIZONTE, Brazil, Oct. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais S.A. - USIMINAS (OTC: USDMY,USNZY) (B3: USIM3, USIM5, USIM6) (Latibex: XUSIO, XUSI) announces the following Webcast:

What: Third Quarter 2020 Results Conference Call, which will be presented on October 29th, 2020.

When: Thursday, October 29th, 2020 @ 10:00 AM NEW YORK TIME

Where: https://choruscall.com.br/usiminas/3q20.htm

How: Live over the Internet (in Portuguese - simultaneous translation into English) -- Simply log on to the web at the address above.

The live webcast and slide presentation will be available at Usiminas' website:

ri.usiminas.com

To take part in the Conference Call dial:

USA: +1 844 204 8942

Brazil: +55 (11) 3181 8565 / 4210 1803

An audio replay of the conference call will be available at +55 (11) 3193 1012 until November 04th, 2020. Conference Call in Portuguese - Access code: 4462273# / Conference Call in English - Access code: 4726229#

About Usiminas:

Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais S.A. - Usiminas is one of the largest steel complexes in Latin America, with nominal rolling capacity to produce around 9.5 million tons of steel per year, operating in the entire production chain from iron ore to steel. Its companies extract iron ore, transform it into steel, according to client's specifications, offer efficient logistic and deliver finished products, meeting customer's needs. With a broad portfolio of products – from slabs to coated steel – Usiminas supplies strategic segments, such as automotive, shipbuilding, oil and gas, civil construction, machinery and equipment, home appliance, distribution, among others.

Usiminas is integrated upstream and downstream offering products with high technological content and maximizing value for shareholders, customers and society.

Usiminas – strong presence in businesses, in which steel occupies a strategic position.

Related Links

ri.usiminas.com

Calendar

Google Agendar

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/webcast-alert-usinas-siderurgicas-de-minas-gerais-sa---usiminas-announces-third-quarter-2020-results-webcast-301160965.html

SOURCE USIMINAS


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

â†’Performances of the stocks mentioned by PRNewswire

â†’User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)