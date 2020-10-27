First Eagle Commentary- 3Q20 Market Overview: Beneath the Waves an Ocean

Key Takeaways

While growth stocks have continued to outperform, their market values in most cases have increased at a far greater rate than their revenue and cash flow. Looking forward, positive surprises are likely to be more difficult—not less—for these companies to produce.

The dollar weakened during the quarter, and dollar buyers are unlikely to be tempted by the US's fiscal laxity, persis-tent current account deficits and lack of material interest-rate carry.

With the Fed signaling near-zero interest rates for as far as the eye can see, gold established a new nominal US dollar peak, even as its valuation remains near long-term averages relative to both M2 money supply and the S&P 500 Index.*

As long-term investors, First Eagle believes now is a particu-larly critical time to distinguish between risk as prospective volatility and risk as permanent capital impairment. The former is tolerable to us, but the latter is not.

It would be easy to look at some data from the third quarter and mistake the period for one of blithe recovery. Covid-19 fatalities moderated in the US, while business confidence returned and long-dated inflation expecta-tions climbed toward the Federal Reserve's target. The MSCI World and S&P 500 indexes delivered high-single-digit gains on the quarter, while spreads on corpo-rate bonds continued to tighten.

Under the relatively placid surface, however, the situation was far more complex. Equity markets have grown ever-narrower, with the spoils of this year's rebound increas-ingly concentrated among the new-economy names that benefited most from the pandemic-driven virtualization of the global economy. Unless the recovery broadens to include some of the more beaten-down mature-economy sectors, the ongoing need for fiscal and monetary stimulus may continue to weigh on the already faltering dollar. Given an uncertain foundation, it's not difficult to imagine events—economic, political, geopolitical or public health threats or even something further afield— that could send risk markets back into a tailspin.

The Dangers of Extrapolation

One of the primary complexities challenging investors has been the profound bifurca-tion in equity markets, perhaps best illustrated by the performance gap between the NYSE FANG+ Index and the MSCI World Value Index. During the third quarter, the FANG+ spiked 30%-plus compared to a modest 4% gain in the value index. The 12-month period ended September 30, 2020, is even more telling, as the FANG+ was up 112% compared to an 8.4% decline in the MSCI World Value Index.1 To be fair, the FANG+ companies displayed remarkable resilience in the face of the pandemic, capitalizing as the economy went virtual and consumers flocked online. Even with their impressive business performance, however, the incontrovertible problem for these and other growth stocks is that in most cases their market valuations have increased at a far greater rate than their revenue and cash flow. The price-to-sales ratio for the Russell 1000 Growth Index now exceeds its 1999 peak, for example, as does the ratio of the Russell 1000 Growth Index to the Russell 1000 Value Index.2

The multiple expansion in growth stocks appears to reflect two recent developments. First, near-zero interest rates have pulled down the discount rate, making future cash flows appear more attractive relative to current ones. Second, the pandemic-driven shift online provided a significant boost to companies with a strong presence there. While prices of growth stocks suggest the market is already extrapolating the new higher rate of revenue growth for these companies, both of these drivers are now in the rearview mirror; interest rates and discount rates can't fall much further, and the digital impact of Covid-19 is fading at the margin as employees, however grudgingly, return to physical work spaces. Further, the law of large numbers tells us these companies may have a hard time maintaining their rapid pace of growth as they get larger. Looking forward, posi-tive surprises are likely to be more difficult—not less— for these companies to produce.

In natural systems, rates of growth decelerate; otherwise, trees would grow to the sky. With that understanding, we believe that the economy may take one of two paths from here. Either 1) the recovery will broaden, thus narrowing the gap in prospects for mature-economy companies versus the new-economy names, bolstering commodities, industrials, real estate and the financial sector; or 2) Covid-19 will remain frustratingly endemic, with rolling regional lockdowns and a continuing need for fiscal stimulus and quantitative easing—a path that will ultimately undermine currency values.

Another significant subsurface development during the quarter was the weakening of the US dollar—against the euro, the yen, the yuan and even the Mexican peso— despite roaring growth stocks and stimulative policy. Investors evidently started to fret about the implicit fiscal tightening in the US as the stimulus from the CARES Act winds down without a new set of support measures in place.

Fiscal deficits have an unusual asymmetry: They're easier to initiate than to resolve. According to the Congressional Budget Office, the deficit is expected to fall from 16.0% of GDP this year to 8.6% in 2021. Does a 7.4% improvement in the budget deficit next year seem reasonable given our current fragile circumstances? Are we ready to remove the supports that caused the ballooning of public- sector deficits but also bolstered corporate cash flows and household incomes as the Covid-19 health crisis took hold? We must consider whether policymakers inadvertently adopted modern monetary theory, with the Fed essentially financing nearly all Treasury issuance.

Dollar buyers are unlikely to be tempted by the US's fiscal laxity, persistent current account deficits and lack of material interest-rate carry. While some may argue that the value of the dollar will continue to be supported by foreign reserve demand, this is far from certain. Russia and China reportedly have been working together to reduce their dollar dependence; in first quarter 2020, the dollar's share of trade between the two countries fell below 50% for the first time.3 Furthermore, with oil prices at $40 per barrel rather than $100, Middle East countries that spent years accumulating dollars to keep their currency pegs in place no longer need to do so. For example, Saudi Arabia went from an 18% current account surplus relative to GDP in 2013 to an estimated 4.3% current account deficit this year. Even Norway's surplus has slipped from 10.8% of GDP in 2019 to an estimated 1% this year.4 We have to wonder who will buy dollar reserves in this environment.

Making matters worse for the dollar, the Fed recently adopted a new monetary policy framework based on inflation averaging over time rather than a specific inflation target. Perhaps even more important, the Fed is making maximum employment its top objective, thereby ending its traditional pattern of preemptive tightening when employment reaches a rate consistent with price stability. With the Fed signaling near-zero interest rates for as far as the eye can see, gold rallied in the third quarter to a new nominal peak above $2,000 an ounce before stabilizing around $1,900, a level consistent with its previous nominal peak in 2011. Despite its gains in 2020, spot gold remains near its post-Bretton Woods average valuation relative to both US M2 money supply outstanding and the S&P 500 Index.5

This is hardly a world beset by calm and order; for us, gold remains an important potential hedge not only against monetary disequilibrium but also a long list of geopo-litical risks. The 2020 US election season can only be described as surreal, and outside the United States a potential hard Brexit is on the immediate horizon. The UK also faces the possibility of a second referendum on independence for Scotland. And while a weaker dollar could lead to stagflation in the United States over the medium term, contemporaneous currency appreciation in Europe and China could prove disinfla-tionary there and challenge debt-reduction efforts. Meanwhile, China has become more provocative with respect to Taiwan while tightening its grip on Hong Kong.

Navigating Difficult Waters

Despite these many risks, the S&P 500 Index hit a new high in September before pulling back and now trades at roughly 22 times trailing peak earnings, which is toward the higher end of its historical valuation. We find this remarkable under the circumstances.

One could argue that the S&P 500 is skewed by the FANG+ Index, which trades at over 50 times trailing peak earnings. By contrast, the Russell 1000 Value trades at 16 times trailing peak earnings and the MSCI EAFE at 15 times trailing peak earn-ings. In other words, value stocks in both the US and abroad are trading at more rational—albeit not distressed—prices. Given this dynamic, we've continued to own a substantial number of mature-economy stocks while remaining selectively positioned in new-economy names we were able to acquire at what we believe to be sound prices. Our cash and cash equivalents position today is well below its prior peaks, in part because the record spread between money-supply growth and near-zero interest rates makes cash less attractive to us. Gold bullion and gold-mining stocks remain the key source of our potential ballast and longer-term deferred purchasing power.

We are by no means complacent in this environment. It is not difficult to imagine events—a resurgence of the pandemic, credit issues in the banking sector, a rise in real interest rates—that could send the market into a tailspin. As long-term investors, we believe now is a critically important time to distinguish between risk as prospective volatility and risk as permanent capital impairment. The former is tolerable to us, but the latter is not.

Source: FactSet; as of September 30, 2020. The NYSE FANG+ Index is designed to represent a segment of technology and consumer discretionary sectors consist-ing of highly traded growth stocks of technology and tech-enabled companies, such as Facebook, Apple, Amazon, Netflix and Google. Source: Bloomberg; as of September 30, 2020. Source: Nikkei Asia; as of August 6, 2020. Source: International Monetary Fund. Source: Bloomberg; as of September 30, 2020.

The opinions expressed are not necessarily those of the firm and are subject to change based on market and other conditions. These materials are provided for informational purposes only. These opinions are not intended to be a forecast of future events, a guarantee of future results, or investment advice. Any statistics contained herein have been obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but the accuracy of this information cannot be guaranteed. The views expressed herein may change at any time subsequent to the date of issue hereof. The information provided is not to be construed as a recommendation or an offer to buy or sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, hold or sell any security. The information in this piece is not intended to provide and should not be relied on for accounting, legal, and tax advice.

There are risks associated with investing in securities of foreign countries, such as erratic market conditions, economic and political instability and fluctuations in currency exchange rates. These risks may be more pronounced with respect to investments in emerging markets.

About the author: