Triumph Bancorp Inc (TBK) EVP & CLO - TBK Bank, SSB Todd Ritterbusch Bought $104,000 of Shares

Triumph Bancorp Inc is a financial holding company offering traditional banking and asset management services. The company through its Banking, Factoring, Asset Management segments provides financial lending services and investment management services. Triumph Bancorp Inc has a market cap of $1.1 billion; its shares were traded at around $44.46 with a P/E ratio of 23.04 and P/S ratio of 3.58. GuruFocus has detected 2 severe warning signs with Triumph Bancorp Inc. .

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

EVP & CLO - TBK Bank, SSB Todd Ritterbusch bought 4,000 shares of TBK stock on 10/23/2020 at the average price of $26. The price of the stock has increased by 71% since.

EVP & CLO - TBK Bank, SSB Todd Ritterbusch bought 7,000 shares of TBK stock on 10/20/2020 at the average price of $26. The price of the stock has increased by 71% since.

