Ping Identity Holding Corp (PING) CEO, Director Andre Wong Durand Sold $1.6 million of Shares

CEO, Director of Ping Identity Holding Corp (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Andre Wong Durand (insider trades) sold 50,000 shares of PING on 10/26/2020 at an average price of $31.61 a share. The total sale was $1.6 million.

Ping Identity Holding Corp has a market cap of $2.55 billion; its shares were traded at around $31.63 with and P/S ratio of 9.58.

CEO Recent Trades:

CFO Recent Trades:

CFO Raj M. Dani sold 98,000 shares of PING stock on 10/20/2020 at the average price of $33.83. The price of the stock has decreased by 6.5% since.

