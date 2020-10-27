Real Estate Management Services Llc Buys Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc, Independence Realty Trust Inc, Healthcare Trust of America Inc, Sells American Homes 4 Rent, VANGUARD INDEX FDS, SELECT SECTOR SPDR

Naples, FL, based Investment company Real Estate Management Services Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc, Independence Realty Trust Inc, Healthcare Trust of America Inc, Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc, Pebblebrook Hotel Trust, sells American Homes 4 Rent, VANGUARD INDEX FDS, SELECT SECTOR SPDR, Seritage Growth Properties, Simon Property Group Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Real Estate Management Services Llc. As of 2020Q3, Real Estate Management Services Llc owns 28 stocks with a total value of $119 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: MAA,
- Added Positions: IRT, HTA, KW, PEB, BRX, VER, CTT, CLI, HT, ALX, WRI, STAR, RLJPA.PFD, PEAK, FOR,
- Reduced Positions: AMH, VNQ, STAG, XLRE, CCS, SRC, BDN, MGM, CUZ,
- Sold Out: SRG, SPG,
These are the top 5 holdings of REAL ESTATE MANAGEMENT SERVICES LLC
- Healthcare Trust of America Inc (HTA) - 323,100 shares, 7.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 41.28%
- Healthpeak Properties Inc (PEAK) - 288,300 shares, 6.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.09%
- VEREIT Inc (VER) - 1,174,400 shares, 6.39% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.46%
- WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (WPTIF) - 592,100 shares, 6.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.54%
- Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc (KW) - 509,900 shares, 6.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 41.17%
Real Estate Management Services Llc initiated holding in Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc. The purchase prices were between $109.36 and $119.65, with an estimated average price of $115.31. The stock is now traded at around $114.86. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.44%. The holding were 25,105 shares as of .Added: Independence Realty Trust Inc (IRT)
Real Estate Management Services Llc added to a holding in Independence Realty Trust Inc by 74.89%. The purchase prices were between $10.76 and $12.14, with an estimated average price of $11.47. The stock is now traded at around $11.74. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.37%. The holding were 570,300 shares as of .Added: Healthcare Trust of America Inc (HTA)
Real Estate Management Services Llc added to a holding in Healthcare Trust of America Inc by 41.28%. The purchase prices were between $24.69 and $27.81, with an estimated average price of $26.25. The stock is now traded at around $24.69. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.05%. The holding were 323,100 shares as of .Added: Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc (KW)
Real Estate Management Services Llc added to a holding in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc by 41.17%. The purchase prices were between $14.01 and $15.83, with an estimated average price of $14.88. The stock is now traded at around $13.55. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.81%. The holding were 509,900 shares as of .Added: Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB)
Real Estate Management Services Llc added to a holding in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 85.99%. The purchase prices were between $10.09 and $14.06, with an estimated average price of $12.03. The stock is now traded at around $12.89. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.04%. The holding were 215,000 shares as of .Added: Brixmor Property Group Inc (BRX)
Real Estate Management Services Llc added to a holding in Brixmor Property Group Inc by 32.20%. The purchase prices were between $10.99 and $13.26, with an estimated average price of $12.09. The stock is now traded at around $11.15. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.03%. The holding were 433,100 shares as of .Added: CatchMark Timber Trust Inc (CTT)
Real Estate Management Services Llc added to a holding in CatchMark Timber Trust Inc by 20.15%. The purchase prices were between $8.32 and $10.44, with an estimated average price of $9.52. The stock is now traded at around $8.05. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 666,600 shares as of .Sold Out: Seritage Growth Properties (SRG)
Real Estate Management Services Llc sold out a holding in Seritage Growth Properties. The sale prices were between $9.24 and $15.97, with an estimated average price of $12.27.Sold Out: Simon Property Group Inc (SPG)
Real Estate Management Services Llc sold out a holding in Simon Property Group Inc. The sale prices were between $60.42 and $74.12, with an estimated average price of $65.68.Reduced: American Homes 4 Rent (AMH)
Real Estate Management Services Llc reduced to a holding in American Homes 4 Rent by 47.92%. The sale prices were between $26.43 and $29.71, with an estimated average price of $28.22. The stock is now traded at around $28.81. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.36%. Real Estate Management Services Llc still held 59,240 shares as of .Reduced: VANGUARD INDEX FDS (VNQ)
Real Estate Management Services Llc reduced to a holding in VANGUARD INDEX FDS by 49.38%. The sale prices were between $76.31 and $83.64, with an estimated average price of $80.3. The stock is now traded at around $77.94. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.16%. Real Estate Management Services Llc still held 16,300 shares as of .Reduced: SELECT SECTOR SPDR (XLRE)
Real Estate Management Services Llc reduced to a holding in SELECT SECTOR SPDR by 35.05%. The sale prices were between $33.85 and $37.14, with an estimated average price of $35.65. The stock is now traded at around $34.75. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.96%. Real Estate Management Services Llc still held 55,600 shares as of .
