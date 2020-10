Jerome Dodson Comments on Hanesbrands

Hanesbrands ( NYSE:HBI ), a leading manufacturer of undergarments and athletic apparel, added 78 basis points to the Fund's return, as its stock rose from $11.29 to $15.75 for a total return of 40.8%. The company's key underwear category returned to strong growth trends during the quarter, with management noting that demand levels in May and June were higher than the equivalent pre-pandemic periods. The company also gained market share throughout the quarter due to larger shelf-space allocation for socks and underwear at Walmart. Finally, consumers continued to shop online, driving online sales growth of more than 70% globally, with triple-digit growth at some of the company's largest online retailers.