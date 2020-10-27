Jerome Dodson Comments on Hanesbrands

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI), a leading manufacturer of undergarments and athletic apparel, added 78 basis points to the Fund's return, as its stock rose from $11.29 to $15.75 for a total return of 40.8%. The company's key underwear category returned to strong growth trends during the quarter, with management noting that demand levels in May and June were higher than the equivalent pre-pandemic periods. The company also gained market share throughout the quarter due to larger shelf-space allocation for socks and underwear at Walmart. Finally, consumers continued to shop online, driving online sales growth of more than 70% globally, with triple-digit growth at some of the company's largest online retailers.
I am the editorial director at GuruFocus. I have a BA in journalism and a MA in mass communications from Texas Tech University. I have lived in Texas most of my life, but also have roots in New Mexico and Colorado. Follow me on Twitter! @gurusydneerg
Disclaimers: GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker, a dealer, or a registered investment adviser. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, investment advice or recommendations. The gurus may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC.
Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.