  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
Sydnee Gatewood
Sydnee Gatewood
Articles (2848) 

Jerome Dodson Comments on Hanesbrands

Guru stock highlight

October 27, 2020 | About: HBI +0.17%
Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI), a leading manufacturer of undergarments and athletic apparel, added 78 basis points to the Fund's return, as its stock rose from $11.29 to $15.75 for a total return of 40.8%. The company's key underwear category returned to strong growth trends during the quarter, with management noting that demand levels in May and June were higher than the equivalent pre-pandemic periods. The company also gained market share throughout the quarter due to larger shelf-space allocation for socks and underwear at Walmart. Finally, consumers continued to shop online, driving online sales growth of more than 70% globally, with triple-digit growth at some of the company's largest online retailers.

From Jerome Dodson (Trades, Portfolio)'s Parnassus Endeavor Fund (Trades, Portfolio) third-quarter 2020 shareholder letter.

Also check out:

About the author:

Sydnee Gatewood
I am the editorial director at GuruFocus. I have a BA in journalism and a MA in mass communications from Texas Tech University. I have lived in Texas most of my life, but also have roots in New Mexico and Colorado. Follow me on Twitter! @gurusydneerg

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

â†’Performances of the stocks mentioned by Sydnee Gatewood

â†’User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)