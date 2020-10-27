Hudson Announces Date for Third Quarter 2020 Trading Update

Hudson (NYSE: HUD), a North American travel experience leader with more than 1,000 stores in airports, commuter hubs, landmarks and tourist destinations, today announced that it will provide a trading update for the third quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2020 before the market opens on Tuesday, November 3, 2020.Due to Hudson’s pending acquisition by its controlling shareholder Dufry AG Group, the Company will not hold a conference call to discuss its results.Hudson, a Dufry Company, is a travel experience company turning the world of travel into a world of opportunity by being the Traveler’s Best Friend in more than 1,000 stores in airport, commuter hub, landmark, and tourist locations. Our team members care for travelers as friends at our travel convenience, specialty retail, duty free and food and beverage destinations. At the intersection of travel and retail, we partner with landlords and vendors, and take innovative, commercial approaches to deliver exceptional value. To learn more about how we can make your location a travel destination, please visit us at [url="]www.hudsongroup.com[/url].

