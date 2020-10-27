Deluxe Launches Reviews Promoter Tool to Help Small Business Owners Manage Online Reviews











This weekDeluxe (NYSE: DLX), a Trusted Business Technology™ company, unveiled its newest small business marketing tool, Reviews Promoter, a reputation management vehicle. This engaging, online tool and mobile app is a complete digital marketing service that helps small business owners capitalize on customer enthusiasm for products and services.In today’s online world, 90 percent of consumers read online reviews before visiting a business. As small businesses struggle to recover from and manage the impacts of COVID-19, online reputation is more important than ever. The Deluxe Reviews Promoter tool is an all-in-one solution to optimize your online visibility through customer reviews and social media content. Instead of business owners taking their time to ask for reviews and feedback, Reviews Promoter instantly prompts customers via text message to provide reviews which helps improve the business’s online reputation.“Reviews Promoter is a user-friendly, unique service that can truly be a game-changer for small business owners, and business owners of any size,” explained Garry Capers, President of Cloud Solutions for Deluxe. “Bottom line is, the more positive reviews your business has online, the better chances you have of earning someone’s business. We all do it. When we are searching for a new product or company to work with, we look at the reviews and make a determination about that business.”Large- and medium-sized businesses have learned the value of seeking positive reviews from customers over the years, and in many cases, have a team of people who focus on this work. For small business owners, this is just another task that is difficult to get to. That’s why the Reviews Promoter tool is so impactful: it provides a do-it-yourself solution on one platform that quickly reminds customers to review their products and services, boosting online reviews and improving search functions online.Reviews Promoter uses text messages to reach customers. The open rate for emails to customers is still around 20 percent, but text message open rates hit roughly 98 percent. This is an easier and more effective way to reach customers in real time and capitalize on their positive interaction with a business. The Reviews Promoter app connects all of a business’s social media and web platforms and helps the business owner:Dave Woodring at Platinum Outdoor Concepts, a Kansas City landscape service company, values the ease of use and convenience Reviews Promoter brings to his business. “I really like the fact you can send a mass text or email requesting reviews, and that you can have the 5- or 4-star reviews go directly to your Facebook page or website when they submit a review. It’s a real time saver,” he said.“As businesses still manage in this COVID-19 environment, they are realizing the reliance on an up-to-date website and social media presence. Businesses need a high number of reviews – and positive reviews – to reach the top of Google, Yelp and other aggregators,” Capers said. “Small businesses without websites or a strong social media presence are being left behind. It is more critical than ever to have a digital presence to engage customers who may only interact with you online.”The Deluxe Reviews Promoter tool is intuitive and provides a wide array of features that new to established business owners can tap into to enhance their digital presence. To learn more about the Deluxe Reviews Promoter, go to [url="]https%3A%2F%2Fwww.deluxe.com%2Fdigital-marketing%2Fonline-reputation-management%2Fdeluxe-reviews-promoter%2F[/url]Deluxe, a Trusted Business Technology™ company, champions business so communities thrive. Our solutions help businesses pay and get paid, accelerate growth, and operate more efficiently. For more than 100 years, Deluxe customers have relied on our solutions and platforms at all stages of their lifecycle, from start-up to maturity. Our powerful scale supports approximately 4.5 million small businesses, over 4,000 financial institutions, hundreds of the world’s largest consumer brands, while processing more than $2.8 trillion in annual payment volume. Our reach, scale and distribution channels position Deluxe to be our customers’ most trusted business partner. To learn how we can help your business, visit us at [url="]www.deluxe.com[/url], [url="]www.facebook.com%2Fdeluxecorp[/url],[url="]www.linkedin.com%2Fcompany%2Fdeluxe[/url], or [url="]www.twitter.com%2Fdeluxecorp[/url].

