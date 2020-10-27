HomeServe USA Earned Designation as a Great Place to Work-Certified™ Company in 2020

HomeServe USA (HomeServe), a leading provider of home emergency repair service plans, today announced that it is Great Place to Work-Certified™ for the second year in a row. Certification is a significant achievement, and HomeServe is proud to receive this recognition from Great Place to Work, the global authority on workplace culture. This achievement underscores HomeServe’s long-standing commitment to building a workplace where everyone can thrive, and is evidenced in HomeServe’s favorability score being significantly higher than the average U.S.-based company.

About HomeServe USA

“Being recognized again as a great place to work is a testament to the strong culture that we’ve worked to build with and for everyone working at HomeServe,” commented Tom Rusin, Global CEO, HomeServe Membership. “Whether they’re our front-line HVAC, plumbing and electrical workers going to our customers’ homes every day, Customer Care Representatives helping to initiate claims for home emergency repairs, or our dedicated team working in all facets of our company, I’m proud to be working alongside a talented, dedicated workforce so we can collectively put our customers at the heart of everything we do.”“We congratulate HomeServe, on their Certification,” said Sarah Lewis-Kulin, Vice President of Best Workplace List Research at Great Place to Work. “Organizations that earn their employees’ trust create great workplace cultures that deliver outstanding business results.”HomeServe USA Corp. (HomeServe) is a leading provider of home repair solutions serving more than 4.4 million customers across the US and Canada under the HomeServe, Home Emergency Insurance Solutions, Service Line Warranties of America (SLWA) and Service Line Warranties of Canada (SLWC) names.Since 2003, HomeServe has been protecting homeowners against the expense and inconvenience of water, sewer, electrical, HVAC and other home repair emergencies by providing affordable repair coverage, installations and quality local service.As an A+ rated Better Business Bureau Accredited Business, HomeServe is dedicated to being a customer-focused company supplying best-in-class repair plans and other services to consumers directly and through over 1,000 leading municipal, utility and association partners.HomeServe has teamed up with executive producer, host, and best-selling author Mike Rowe, best known as the creator and host of the hit TV series, to work together to provide homeowners expert advice on maintaining, enhancing and protecting their homes. For more information about HomeServe, a Great Place To Work certified winner and recipient of thirty 2020 Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service, or to learn more about HomeServe's affordable repair plans, please go to [url="]www.homeserve.com[/url]. Connect with HomeServe on Facebook and Twitter @HomeServeUSA. For news and information follow on Twitter @HomeServeUSNews.Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees around the world and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Great Place to Work helps organizations quantify their culture and produce better business results by creating a high-trust work experience for all employees. Emprising®, their culture management platform, empowers leaders with the surveys, real-time reporting, and insights they need to make data-driven people decisions. Their unparalleled benchmark data is used to recognize Great Place to Work-Certified™ companies and the Best Workplaces™ in the US and more than 60 countries, including the 100 Best Companies to Work For® and World’s Best list published annually inEverything they do is driven by the mission to build a better world by helping every organization become a Great Place to Work For All™.To learn more, visit [url="]greatplacetowork.com[/url], listen to the podcast [url="]%3Ci%3EBetter+by+Great+Place+to+Work%3C%2Fi%3E[/url]and read “[url="]A+Great+Place+to+Work+for+All.[/url]” Join the community on [url="]LinkedIn[/url], [url="]Twitter[/url], and [url="]Instagram[/url].

