IFF to Release Third Quarter 2020 Results November 9

October 27, 2020 | About: NYSE:IFF -3.06%


Regulatory News:



IFF (NYSE:NYSE:IFF) (Euronext Paris: IFF) (TASE: IFF), a leading innovator of taste, scent, and nutrition, announced that it will release its third quarter 2020 earnings results following the market close on Monday, November 9, 2020. The management team will host a live webcast on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. ET to discuss results and outlook with the investor community.



Investors may access the live webcast and accompanying slide presentation on the Company's website at ir.iff.com. For those unable to listen to the live webcast, a recorded version will be made available for replay.



Welcome to IFF



At IFF (NYSE:NYSE:IFF) (Euronext Paris: IFF) (TASE: IFF), we’re using Uncommon Sense to create what the world needs. As a collective of unconventional thinkers and creators, we put science and artistry to work to create unique and unexpected scents, tastes, experiences and ingredients for the products our world craves. Learn more at [url="]iff.com[/url], [url="]Twitter[/url] , [url="]Facebook[/url], [url="]Instagram[/url], and [url="]LinkedIn[/url].

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201027006115/en/


