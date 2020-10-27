  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Myers Industries Announces Quarterly Dividend

October 27, 2020 | About: NYSE:MYE -2.02%


Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE: MYE) today announced that its Board of Directors has approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.135 per share payable on January 5, 2021 to shareholders of record as of December 7, 2020.



About Myers Industries



Myers Industries, Inc. is an international manufacturer of polymer products for industrial, agricultural, automotive, commercial, and consumer markets. The Company is also the largest distributor of tools, equipment, and supplies for the tire, wheel, and under-vehicle service industry in the U.S. Visit [url="]www.myersindustries.com[/url] to learn more.

