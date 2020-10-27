  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Triton International to Host Virtual Investor Day on November 9, 2020

October 27, 2020 | About: NYSE:TRTN -1.62%


October 27, 2020 – Triton International Limited (NYSE: TRTN) ("Triton") today announced that it will host a virtual investor day on Monday, November 9, 2020 beginning at 10:30 a.m. ET.



During the event, which will be webcast live, the Triton management team will provide an overview of the business, share operational and financial highlights, and discuss drivers of value creation, followed by a Q&A session.



To pre-register for the event, access the live video webcast on the day of the event, or to view an archived replay, please visit the Investors section of Triton’s website at [url="]www.trtn.com[/url]. Please allow extra time prior to the start of the event to download any necessary software that may be needed to view the webcast.



About Triton International Limited



Triton International Limited is the world’s largest lessor of intermodal freight containers. With a container fleet of 6.1 million twenty-foot equivalent units ("TEU"), Triton’s global operations include acquisition, leasing, re-leasing and subsequent sale of multiple types of intermodal containers and chassis.

