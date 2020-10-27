Graham Corporation Declares $0.11 per Share Quarterly Cash Dividend

[url="]Graham+Corporation[/url] (NYSE: GHM), a global business that designs, manufactures and sells critical equipment for the oil refining, petrochemical and defense industries, announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.11 per common share.The dividend will be payable on November 24, 2020 to stockholders of record at the close of business on November 10, 2020.Graham is a global business that designs, manufactures and sells critical equipment for the energy, defense and chemical/petrochemical industries. Energy markets include oil refining, cogeneration, and alternative power. For the defense industry, the Company’s equipment is used in nuclear propulsion power systems for the U.S. Navy. Graham’s global brand is built upon world-renowned engineering expertise in vacuum and heat transfer technology, responsive and flexible service and unsurpassed quality. Graham designs and manufactures custom-engineered ejectors, vacuum pumping systems, surface condensers and vacuum systems. Graham’s equipment can also be found in other diverse applications such as metal refining, pulp and paper processing, water heating, refrigeration, desalination, food processing, pharmaceutical, heating, ventilating and air conditioning. Graham’s reach spans the globe and its equipment is installed in facilities from North and South America to Europe, Asia, Africa and the Middle East.Graham routinely posts news and other important information on its website, [url="]www.graham-mfg.com[/url], where additional comprehensive information on Graham Corporation and its subsidiaries can be found.

