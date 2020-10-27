AT&T SportsNet to Be Available to fuboTV Customers in the Pittsburgh Television Territory

AT&T SportsNet, the TV home of the Pittsburgh Pirates and Pittsburgh Penguins regional game telecasts, and fuboTV (NYSE: FUBO), the leading sports-first live TV streaming platform, announced today an agreement for fuboTV to carry AT&T SportsNet. fuboTV base subscribers in the region will have access to the Network ahead of the start of the 2020/2021 NHL season.

Through the deal, fuboTV will stream AT&T SportsNet’s coverage of over 225 live regular season games of both the Pittsburgh Pirates and Pittsburgh Penguins, as well as other ancillary programming and behind the scenes content. The regional sports network (RSN) is available throughout the states of Pennsylvania and West Virginia and in portions of New York, Ohio and Maryland. For a full coverage map visit [url="]https%3A%2F%2Fpittsburgh-attsn.att.com%2Fabout-us%2Fterritory-map[/url].







The addition of AT&T SportsNet strengthens fuboTV’s sports offering, which includes more than 50,000 live sporting events annually and more regional sports networks in its base package than any other live TV streaming platform. The agreement also increases fuboTV’s local coverage in Pittsburgh, where it already carries CBS, FOX and NBC affiliates alongside national sports networks ESPN, FS1, CBS Sports Network, ACC Network and many more. In addition to sports, fuboTV also streams popular live entertainment and news programming and features more than 30,000 TV shows and movies on-demand each month.







“We are thrilled to announce this deal with fuboTV and give fans even more options to watch the Pittsburgh Pirates and Pittsburgh Penguins in their home market,” said Nina Kinch, Vice President of Affiliate Relations for AT&T Sports Networks. “Both teams have enormous fan bases and we have had a lot of demand to bring these teams to OTT providers. We are very excited that customers will now have that option with fuboTV.”







“As a sports-first live TV streaming platform, our goal is to offer consumers regional sports networks with leading local market position and full team coverage, at pricing customers can afford,” said Ben Grad, Head of Content Strategy and Acquisition for fuboTV. “Therefore, we are excited to bring full home coverage of Pittsburgh Pirates and Pittsburgh Penguins to their fans with our new agreement with AT&T Sports Networks. fuboTV is now a great choice for sports fans in Pittsburgh and, with our leading live sports, news and entertainment content portfolio, there is something for everyone at home to watch and enjoy.”







“In talking with many fans over the past year, a recurring theme I have heard is the strong desire for expanded streaming options to watch our games, especially among families and young professionals,” said Travis Williams, President, Pittsburgh Pirates. “We appreciate AT&T’s SportsNet and fuboTV reaching an agreement to bring this additional option to our fans. Now family members who are seemingly constantly on the run and others that want to watch our games from any device, anywhere within our home territory have another option to do so.”







fuboTV will carry AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh as part of its base fubo subscription package, fubo Standard, which features 100+ channels including 43 of the top 50 Nielsen-ranked sports, news and entertainment networks. fubo Standard also includes 50+ channels that carry sports.







About AT&T SportsNet







AT&T SportsNet™ is the television home of the Pittsburgh Pirates and Pittsburgh Penguins. The network delivers more than 250 live events each year across five states. AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh is owned and operated by AT&T Sports Networks, which operates regional sports networks in the Pittsburgh, Rocky Mountain and Southwest regions. The three networks combined reach across 19 states and own exclusive rights to produce and distribute live events from more than 15 teams and conferences.







About fuboTV







fuboTV (NYSE: FUBO) is the leading sports-first live TV streaming platform offering subscribers access to tens of thousands of live sporting events annually as well as leading news and entertainment content. fuboTV’s base package, fubo Standard, features a broad mix of 100+ channels, including 43 of the top 50 Nielsen-ranked networks across sports, news and entertainment (Primetime A18-49).







Continually innovating to give subscribers a premium viewing experience they can’t find with cable TV, fuboTV is regularly first-to-market with new product features and was the first virtual MVPD to stream in 4K.







fuboTV merged with FaceBank Group in April 2020 to create a leading digital entertainment company, combining fuboTV’s direct-to-consumer live TV streaming platform for cord-cutters with FaceBank’s technology-driven IP in sports, movies and live performances.







Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements







