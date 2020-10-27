  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
Business Wire
Business Wire
Articles 

Shareholder Alert: Robbins LLP Announces It Is Investigating Expedia Group, Inc. (EXPE) On Behalf of former Liberty Expedia Holdings, Inc. (LEXEA, LEXEB) Shareholders

October 27, 2020 | About: NAS:EXPE -3.98%


Shareholder rights law firm [url="]Robbins+LLP[/url] is investigating whether certain officers and directors of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: EXPE) potentially violated federal securities laws in connection with its June 2019 merger and acquisition of Liberty Expedia Holdings (NASDAQ: LEXEA, LEXEB). Expedia Group, Inc. is an online travel company that operates worldwide.



If you suffered a loss due to Expedia Group's misconduct, [url="]click+here[/url].



Expedia Group, Inc. (EXPE) Merger with Liberty Expedia Holdings (LEXEA, LEXEB) Harmed Investors



In June 2019, Expedia acquired Liberty Expedia in an all-stock transaction. Under the terms of agreement, Expedia issued 0.360 shares of Expedia common stock to each former holder of Liberty Expedia series A common stock and series B common stock. At the time of the merger, Expedia’s SEC filings failed to disclose material information and negative trends that were already adversely impacting Expedia’s business. When Expedia disclosed the impact of these adverse trends after the merger, Expedia's stock price plummeted causing former Liberty shareholders to suffer severe losses.



Contact us to learn more:


Lauren Levi


(800) 350-6003


[email protected]


[url="]Shareholder+Information+Form[/url]



Robbins LLP is a nationally recognized leader in shareholder rights law. To be notified if a class action against Expedia Group settles or to receive free alerts about companies engaged in wrongdoing, sign up for [url="]Stock+Watch[/url] today.



Attorney Advertising. Past results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201027006191/en/


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by Business Wire

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)