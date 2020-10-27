First Trust Advisors L.P. Announces Distributions for Exchange-Traded Funds





Expected Ex-Dividend Date:







October 29, 2020







Record Date:







October 30, 2020







Payable Date:







November 4, 2020









Ticker







Exchange







Fund Name







Special





Distribution





Per Share





Amount















INDEX EXCHANGE-TRADED FUNDS















First Trust Exchange-Traded AlphaDEX® Fund II







FAUS







NYSE Arca







First Trust Australia AlphaDEX® Fund







$0.4828







FCAN







Nasdaq







First Trust Canada AlphaDEX® Fund







$0.0359







FHK







Nasdaq







First Trust Hong Kong AlphaDEX® Fund







$0.2727





First Trust Advisors L.P. ("FTA") announces the declaration of distributions for 3 exchange-traded funds (each a “Fund,” collectively, the “Funds”) advised by FTA.The following dates apply to today's distribution declarations:FTA is a federally registered investment advisor and serves as the Funds' investment advisor. FTA and its affiliate First Trust Portfolios L.P. ("FTP"), a FINRA registered broker-dealer, are privately-held companies that provide a variety of investment services. FTA has collective assets under management or supervision of approximately $149 billion as of September 30, 2020 through unit investment trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, mutual funds and separate managed accounts. FTA is the supervisor of the First Trust unit investment trusts, while FTP is the sponsor. FTP is also a distributor of mutual fund shares and exchange-traded fund creation units. FTA and FTP are based in Wheaton, Illinois.Past performance is no assurance of future results. Investment return and market value of an investment in a Fund will fluctuate. Shares, when sold, may be worth more or less than their original cost.Principal Risk Factors: A Fund's shares will change in value, and you could lose money by investing in a Fund. An investment in a Fund is not a deposit of a bank and is not insured or guaranteed by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation or any other governmental agency. There can be no assurance that a Fund's investment objectives will be achieved. An investment in a Fund involves risks similar to those of investing in any portfolio of equity securities traded on exchanges. The risks of investing in each Fund are spelled out in its prospectus, shareholder report, and other regulatory filings.Securities held by a fund, as well as shares of a fund itself, are subject to market fluctuations caused by factors such as general economic conditions, political events, regulatory or market developments, changes in interest rates and perceived trends in securities prices. Shares of a fund could decline in value or underperform other investments as a result of the risk of loss associated with these market fluctuations. In addition, local, regional or global events such as war, acts of terrorism, spread of infectious diseases or other public health issues, recessions, or other events could have a significant negative impact on a fund and its investments. Such events may affect certain geographic regions, countries, sectors and industries more significantly than others. The outbreak of the respiratory disease designated as COVID-19 in December 2019 has caused significant volatility and declines in global financial markets, which have caused losses for investors. The impact of this COVID-19 pandemic may last for an extended period of time and will continue to impact the economy for the foreseeable future.An Index ETF seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an index. You should anticipate that the value of an Index Fund's shares will decline, more or less, in correlation with any decline in the value of the index. An Index Fund's return may not match the return of the index. Unlike a Fund, the indices do not actually hold a portfolio of securities and therefore do not incur the expenses incurred by a Fund.Investors buying or selling Fund shares on the secondary market may incur customary brokerage commissions. Investors who sell Fund shares may receive less than the share's net asset value. Shares may be sold throughout the day on the exchange through any brokerage account. However, unlike mutual funds, shares may only be redeemed directly from a Fund by authorized participants, in very large creation/redemption units. If a Fund's authorized participants are unable to proceed with creation/redemption orders and no other authorized participant is able to step forward to create or redeem, Fund shares may trade at a discount to a Fund's net asset value and possibly face delisting.One of the principal risks of investing in a Fund is market risk. Market risk is the risk that a particular security owned by a Fund, Fund shares or securities in general may fall in value.A Fund that is concentrated in securities of companies in a certain sector or industry involves additional risks, including limited diversification. An investment in a Fund concentrated in a single country or region may be subject to greater risks of adverse events and may experience greater volatility than a Fund that is more broadly diversified geographically.The Funds may invest in small-capitalization and mid-capitalization companies. Such companies may experience greater price volatility than larger, more established companies.An investment in a Fund containing securities of non-U.S. issuers is subject to additional risks, including currency fluctuations, political risks, withholding, the lack of adequate financial information, and exchange control restrictions impacting non-U.S. issuers. These risks may be heightened for securities of companies located in, or with significant operations in, emerging market countries. A Fund may invest in depositary receipts which may be less liquid than the underlying shares in their primary trading market.Real estate investment trusts (“REITs”) and real estate operating companies (“REOCs”) are subject to certain risks, including changes in the real estate market, vacancy rates and competition, volatile interest rates and economic recession.The Australian economy is heavily dependent on the Asian, European and U.S. markets. Reduced spending by any of these economies on Australian products may adversely affect the Australian market. Additionally, Australia is located in a geographic region that has historically been prone to natural disasters. The occurrence of a natural disaster in the region could negatively impact the Australian economy and affect the value of the securities held by a Fund.The Canadian and U.S. economies are closely integrated and Canada therefore relies on significant investment from U.S. sources. As a major producer of forest products, metals, agricultural products and energy-related products, Canada is very dependent on the demand for, and supply and price of, natural resources, and the Canadian market is relatively concentrated in issuers involved in the production and distribution of natural resources. Continued demands by the Province of Quebec for sovereignty could significantly affect the Canadian market. In addition, a small number of industries represent a large portion of the Canadian market.A Fund is subject to certain risks associated specifically with Hong Kong, including Hong Kong's political and economic environment and the volatility of and the concentration of real estate companies listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. Because of Hong Kong's reversion to China, any increase in uncertainty as to the economic and political status of Hong Kong or a deterioration of the relationship between China and the U.S. could have negative implications on stocks listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. Securities prices on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange can be highly volatile and are sensitive to developments in Hong Kong and China, as well as other world markets.The Funds may invest in depositary receipts which may be less liquid than the underlying shares in their primary trading market.Changes in currency exchange rates and the relative value of non-US currencies may affect the value of a Fund’s investments and the value of a Fund’s shares.Large inflows and outflows may impact a Fund’s market exposure for limited periods of time.Nasdaq, NASDAQ AlphaDEXAustralia Index, NASDAQ AlphaDEXCanada Index and NASDAQ AlphaDEXHong Kong Index are registered trademarks and service marks of Nasdaq, Inc. (together with its affiliates hereinafter referred to as the “Corporations”) and are licensed for use by First Trust. AlphaDEXis a registered trademark owned by First Trust that has been licensed to Nasdaq, Inc. for use in the name of the Index. The Funds have not been passed on by the Corporations as to their legality or suitability. The Funds are not issued, endorsed, sold or promoted by the Corporations. THE CORPORATIONS MAKE NO WARRANTIES AND BEAR NO LIABILITY WITH RESPECT TO THE FUNDS."AlphaDEX" is a registered trademark of First Trust Portfolios L.P. First Trust Portfolios L.P. has obtained a patent for the AlphaDEXstock selection methodology from the United States Patent and Trademark Office.The information presented is not intended to constitute an investment recommendation for, or advice to, any specific person. By providing this information, First Trust is not undertaking to give advice in any fiduciary capacity within the meaning of ERISA, the Internal Revenue Code or any other regulatory framework. Financial professionals are responsible for evaluating investment risks independently and for exercising independent judgment in determining whether investments are appropriate for their clients.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201027006196/en/