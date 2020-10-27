Nature's Sunshine Sets Third Quarter 2020 Conference Call for Monday, November 9, 2020, at 5:00 p.m. ET

LEHI, Utah, Oct. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. (Nature’s Sunshine) ( NATR), a leading natural health and wellness company of high-quality herbal and nutritional products, will conduct a conference call on Monday, November 9, 2020, at 5:00 p.m. Eastern time (3:00 p.m. Mountain time) to discuss its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020. The company will report its financial results in a press release prior to the conference call.

Nature’s Sunshine CEO Terrence Moorehead and CFO Joseph Baty will host the conference call, followed by a question and answer period.

Date: Monday, November 9, 2020

Time: 5:00 p.m. Eastern time (3:00 p.m. Mountain time)

Toll-free dial-in number: 1-800-263-0877

International dial-in number: 1-646-828-8143

Conference ID: 9071895

Please call the conference telephone number 5-10 minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact Gateway Investor Relations at 1-949-574-3860.

The conference call will be broadcast live and available for replay here and via the Events section of the Nature’s Sunshine website here.

A replay of the conference call will be available after 8:00 p.m. Eastern time on the same day through November 23, 2020.

Toll-free replay number: 1-844-512-2921

International replay number: 1-412-317-6671

Replay ID: 9071895

About Nature’s Sunshine Products

Nature’s Sunshine Products ( NATR), a leading natural health and wellness company, markets and distributes nutritional and personal care products in more than 40 countries. Nature’s Sunshine manufactures most of its products through its own state-of-the-art facilities to ensure its products continue to set the standard for the highest quality, safety and efficacy on the market today. Additional information about the company can be obtained at its website, www.naturessunshine.com.

Investor Relations:

Gateway Investor Relations

Cody Slach

1-949-574-3860

[email protected]