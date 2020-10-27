  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Articles 

Exagen to Announce Third Quarter Financial Results on November 10, 2020

October 27, 2020 | About: XGN +0.34%

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exagen Inc. ( XGN), an organization dedicated to transforming the care continuum for patients suffering from autoimmune diseases, today announced that it will release financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 after the market close on Tuesday, November 10, 2020. Ron Rocca, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Kamal Adawi, Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call to review the Company’s results at 4:30 PM Eastern Time (1:30 PM Pacific Time).

Interested parties may access the conference call by dialing (877) 407-3982 (U.S.) or (201) 493-6780 (international). Participants wishing to access the call via webcast should use the link posted on the Exagen investor relations website at https://investors.exagen.com/.

A replay of the conference call will be available until Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at 11:59 PM Eastern Time (8:59 PM Pacific Time). Interested parties may access the replay of the conference call by dialing (844) 512-2921 (U.S.) or (412) 317-6671 (international) using passcode 13711892. Additionally, a recording of the webcast will be available using the link on the Exagen investor relations website approximately 30 minutes after the call concludes.

About Exagen Inc.

Exagen is dedicated to transforming the care continuum for patients suffering from debilitating and chronic autoimmune diseases by enabling timely differential diagnosis and optimizing therapeutic intervention. Exagen has developed and is commercializing a portfolio of innovative testing products under its AVISE® brand, several of which are based on our proprietary Cell-Bound Complement Activation Products, or CB-CAPs, technology. Exagen’s goal is to enable rheumatologists to improve care for patients through the differential diagnosis, prognosis and monitoring of complex autoimmune and autoimmune-related diseases, including SLE and rheumatoid arthritis.

CONTACTS:

Investors

Westwicke Partners
Mike Cavanaugh
[email protected]
646.677.1838

Company Contact

Exagen Inc.
Kamal Adawi, Chief Financial Officer
[email protected]
760.477.5514

