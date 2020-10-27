  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. Announces Third Quarter Fiscal 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call Date

October 27, 2020 | About: GO +3.25%

EMERYVILLE, Calif., Oct. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. ( GO) (“Grocery Outlet”) today announced that its financial results for the third quarter of fiscal 2020 will be released after the market close on Tuesday, November 10, 2020. The company will host a conference call at 4:30pm ET (1:30pm PT) to discuss the results.

Investors and analysts interested in joining the call are invited to dial (877) 407-9208 approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the call, using conference ID #13712373. A live audio webcast of the conference call will be available online at https://investors.groceryoutlet.com.

A taped replay of the conference call will be available within two hours of the conclusion of the call and can be accessed online or by dialing (844) 512-2921 and entering access code 13712373. The replay will be available for approximately two weeks after the call.

About Grocery Outlet
Based in Emeryville, California, Grocery Outlet is a high-growth, extreme value retailer of quality, name-brand consumables and fresh products sold through a network of independently operated stores. Grocery Outlet has more than 350 stores in California, Washington, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Idaho and Nevada.

INVESTOR RELATIONS CONTACT:
Jean Fontana
646-277-1214  
[email protected]
MEDIA CONTACT:
Layla Kasha
510-379-2176
[email protected]

