Vistra Announces Quarterly Dividend

October 27, 2020 | About: NYSE:VST -3.4%

IRVING, Texas, Oct. 27, 2020

IRVING, Texas, Oct. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Vistra (NYSE: VST) announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.135 per share of Vistra's common stock, or $0.54 per share on an annualized basis. Consistent with the dividend paid in September 2020, this dividend represents an 8% increase from the company's quarterly common stock dividend paid in 2019. The dividend is payable on Dec. 30, 2020, to shareholders of record as of Dec. 16, 2020. The ex-dividend date will be Dec. 15, 2020.

Vistra Logo (PRNewsfoto/Vistra)

Media
Meranda Cohn
214-875-8004
[email protected]

Analysts
Molly Sorg
214-812-0046
[email protected]

About Vistra

Vistra (NYSE: VST) is a leading, Fortune 275 integrated retail electricity and power generation company based in Irving, Texas, providing essential resources for customers, commerce, and communities. Vistra combines an innovative, customer-centric approach to retail with safe, reliable, diverse, and efficient power generation. The company brings its products and services to market in 20 states and the District of Columbia, including six of the seven competitive wholesale markets in the U.S. and markets in Canada and Japan, as well. Serving nearly 5 million residential, commercial, and industrial retail customers with electricity and natural gas, Vistra is the largest competitive residential electricity provider in the country and offers over 40 renewable energy plans. The company is also the largest competitive power generator in the U.S. with a capacity of approximately 39,000 megawatts powered by a diverse portfolio, including natural gas, nuclear, solar, and battery energy storage facilities. In addition, the company is a large purchaser of wind power. The company is currently constructing a 400-MW/1,600-MWh battery energy storage system in Moss Landing, California, which will be the largest of its kind in the world when it comes online. Vistra is guided by four core principles: we do business the right way, we work as a team, we compete to win, and we care about our stakeholders, including our customers, our communities where we work and live, our employees, and our investors. Learn more about Vistra's environmental, social, and governance efforts and read the company's sustainability report at https://www.vistracorp.com/sustainability/

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/vistra-announces-quarterly-dividend-301161026.html

SOURCE Vistra


