SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Investigates Longevity Acquisition Corporation

NEW YORK, Oct. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Longevity Acquisition Corporation ("LOAC" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: LOAC) in connection with the Company's proposed merger with 4D Pharma PLC ("4D Pharma"), a British pharmaceutical company focused on the development of Live Biotherapeutic products. Under the terms of the merger agreement, LOAC will acquire 4D Pharma through a reverse merger, and 4D Pharma will launch a new NASDAQ-listed American Depositary Share ("ADS") program under the ticker symbol "LBPS." Upon closing, LOAC shareholders will receive 7.5315 ordinary shares of 4D Pharma, payable in 4D Pharma ADSs, with each ADS representing 8 ordinary shares, and are expected to own approximately 13.1% of the combined entity.

WeissLaw is investigating whether LOAC's board acted in the best interest of LOAC's public shareholders in agreeing to the proposed transaction, whether the board was fully informed as to the valuation of 4D Pharma, and whether all information regarding the process undertaken by the board and the valuation of the transaction will be fully and fairly disclosed to LOAC public shareholders.

