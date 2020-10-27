  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Princess Cruises Announces Extension of Pause of Operations in Australia through End of May 2021

October 27, 2020 | About: NYSE:CCL -1.92% NYSE:CUK -3.2% LSE:CCL +0%

SANTA CLARITA, Calif., Oct. 27, 2020

SANTA CLARITA, Calif., Oct. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Due to the uncertainty about when international travel restrictions might be lifted, Princess Cruises is extending its pause in operations for cruises departing from Australia and New Zealand through May 31, 2021.

(PRNewsfoto/Princess Cruises)

Guests will receive a refundable Future Cruise Credit (FCC) equivalent to 100% of the cruise fare paid plus an additional non-refundable bonus FCC equal to 25% of the cruise fare paid. To receive the above FCCs, no action is required by the guest or their travel advisor.

Alternatively, guests can forfeit the bonus FCC offer and request a refund for all money paid on their booking by using this online form. Guests have until November 30, 2020, to elect a refund, or they will automatically receive the default offer listed above.

Princess will protect travel advisor commissions on bookings for cancelled cruises that were paid in full, in recognition of the critical role they play in the cruise line's business and success.

The most current information and instructions for booked guests affected by these cancellations, and more information on FCCs and refunds, can be found online at Information on Impacted & Cancelled Cruises.  

About Princess Cruises:
One of the best-known names in cruising, Princess Cruises is an international premium cruise line and tour company operating a fleet of 15 modern cruise ships, carrying two million guests each year to 380 destinations around the globe, including the Caribbean, Alaska, Panama Canal, Mexican Riviera, Europe, South America, Australia/New Zealand, the South Pacific, Hawaii, Asia, Canada/New England, Antarctica and World Cruises. A team of professional destination experts have curated 170 itineraries, ranging in length from three to 111 days and Princess Cruises is continuously recognized as "Best Cruise Line for Itineraries." In 2017 Princess Cruises, with parent company Carnival Corporation, introduced MedallionClass Vacations enabled by the OceanMedallion, the vacation industry's most advanced wearable device, provided free to each guest sailing on a MedallionClass ship. The award-winning innovation offers the fastest way to an effortless personalized vacation giving guests more time to do the things they love most. The company is part of Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE/LSE: CCL; NYSE:CUK).

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/princess-cruises-announces-extension-of-pause-of-operations-in-australia-through-end-of-may-2021-301161139.html

SOURCE Princess Cruises


