Truist Declares Common and Preferred Stock Dividends

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Oct. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE: TFC) declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.45 per common share, payable on December 1, 2020, to shareholders of record at the close of business on November 13, 2020.

The Board also declared regular cash dividends on the following series of preferred stock:

Series of Preferred Stock Dividend per

Share Dividend per

Depositary

Share Record Date Payment Date Series F Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock (CUSIP 89832Q851) $325.00 $0.325 November 13 December 1 Series G Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock (CUSIP 89832Q844) $325.00 $0.325 November 13 December 1 Series H Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock (CUSIP 89832Q836) $351.5625 $0.3515625 November 13 December 1 Series I Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock (CUSIP 89832Q810) $1,011.11111(1) $0.25278(1) November 13 December 15 Series J Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock (CUSIP 86800XAA6) $1,011.11111(1) $10.11111(1) November 13(2) December 15 Series L Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock (CUSIP 89832QAB5) $2,525.00(3) $25.25(3) November 13 December 15 Series M Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock (CUSIP 89832QAC3) $2,562.50(3) $25.625(3) November 13 December 15 Series O Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock (CUSIP 89832Q745) $328.125 $0.328125 November 13 December 1 Series P Fixed Rate Reset Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock (CUSIP 89832QAE9) $618.75 $24.75 November 13 December 1 Series R Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock (CUSIP 89832Q695) $389.23611(4) $0.38924(4) November 13 December 1





Notes: (1) In the table, dividends per share and dividends per depositary share for Series I and Series J are rounded to the hundred-thousandths position for the convenience of the reader. Rounded to the fourteenth decimal place, the dividend per share and dividend per depositary share for Series I are $1,011.11111111111111 and $0.25277777777778, respectively. Rounded to the fourteenth decimal place, the dividend per share and dividend per depositary share for Series J are $1,011.11111111111111 and $10.11111111111111, respectively. (2) In accordance with the Amended and Restated Declaration of Trust of SunTrust Preferred Capital I, the record date for the Preferred Purchase Securities representing fractional interests in shares of Series J preferred stock will be November 30, 2020. (3) Dividends per share and dividends per depositary share for Series L and Series M are declared and paid semiannually. (4) The dividend per share and dividend per depositary share for Series R reflect the long initial dividend period that commenced on, and included, the original issue date of August 3, 2020, and will end on, and exclude, the dividend payment date of December 1, 2020. The dividend per share and dividend per depositary share for Series R shown in the table are rounded to the hundred-thousandths position for the convenience of the reader. Rounded to the fourteenth decimal place, the dividend per share and dividend per depositary share for Series R are $389.23611111111111 and $0.38923611111111, respectively. During a normalized dividend period that extends from, and includes, a dividend payment date to, but excludes, the next dividend payment date, the dividend per share and dividend per depositary share for Series R would be $296.875 per share and $0.296875 per depositary share, respectively.

About Truist

Truist Financial Corporation is a purpose-driven financial services company committed to inspire and build better lives and communities. With 275 years of combined BB&T and SunTrust history, Truist has leading market share in many high-growth markets in the country. The company offers a wide range of services including retail, small business and commercial banking; asset management; capital markets; commercial real estate; corporate and institutional banking; insurance; mortgage; payments; specialized lending; and wealth management. Headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, Truist is the sixth-largest commercial bank in the U.S. with total assets of $499 billion as of September 30, 2020. Truist Bank, Member FDIC. Learn more at Truist.com.

