Microsoft earnings press release available on Investor Relations website

October 27, 2020 | About: NAS:MSFT +1.51%

REDMOND, Wash., Oct. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Microsoft Corp. on Tuesday announced that fiscal year 2021 first-quarter financial results are available on its Investor Relations website.

The direct link to the earnings press release is https://www.microsoft.com/en-us/investor/earnings/FY-2021-Q1/press-release-webcast.

As previously announced, the company will host a conference call at 2:30 p.m. Pacific Time. A live webcast of the call can be accessed on Microsoft's Investor Relations website at https://www.microsoft.com/en-us/Investor/.

Microsoft (Nasdaq "MSFT" @microsoft) enables digital transformation for the era of an intelligent cloud and an intelligent edge. Its mission is to empower every person and every organization on the planet to achieve more.

