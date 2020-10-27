  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Cousins Properties Announces Earlier Time For Third Quarter 2020 Conference Call

October 27, 2020 | About: NYSE:CUZ -2.87%

PR Newswire

ATLANTA, Oct. 27, 2020

ATLANTA, Oct. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cousins Properties (NYSE:NYSE:CUZ) announced today that it will host its third quarter 2020 earnings conference call on Thursday, October 29, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. (Eastern Time), one hour earlier than originally scheduled to avoid potential conflicts with other office REIT earnings conference calls. The number for this call is (877) 247-1056.All other details for the call remain unchanged. The live webcast of the call can be accessed on the Company's website, www.cousins.com, through the "Cousins Properties Third Quarter Conference Call" link on the Investor Relations page.

About Cousins Properties

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets. The Company has a comprehensive strategy in place based on a simple platform, trophy assets and opportunistic investments. For more information, please visit www.cousins.com.

CONTACT:
Roni Imbeaux
Vice President, Finance and Investor Relations
404-407-1104
[email protected]

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cousins-properties-announces-earlier-time-for-third-quarter-2020-conference-call-301161072.html

SOURCE Cousins Properties


