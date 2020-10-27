Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. Reports Results For Third Quarter 2020

PR Newswire
COLUMBUS, Ohio, Oct. 27, 2020
COLUMBUS, Ohio, Oct. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) today reported unaudited financial results for the third quarter of 2020.
The following are selected highlights for the quarter ended September 30, 2020:
- Assets under management were $22.3 billion compared with $20.6 billion as of June 30, 2020, and $22.2 billion for the year-earlier period.
- Average assets under management were $22.0 billion compared with $21.8 billion during the third quarter of 2019.
- Net inflows were $98 million, compared with $332 million of net inflows for the same period in 2019.
- Revenue was $31.2 million versus $34.6 million in the third quarter of 2019, primarily due to an increase in the mix of assets held in lower fee strategies.
- Operating profit margin was 32% versus 37% for the third quarter of 2019. Operating profit margin, as adjusted6, was 38% for both the third quarter of 2020 and the same period of 2019.
- Net income attributable to common shareholders was $10.6 million, down from $11.4 million during the third quarter of 2019 primarily because of lower revenue, which was partially offset by an increase in investment income.
- Earnings per share attributable to common shareholders - diluted was $3.30.
- Diamond Hill repurchased 53,735 shares totaling $6.7 million during the quarter.
- Total cash and corporate investments held directly by Diamond Hill Capital Management increased to $197.4 million, or $62.36 per share.
"We are also pleased to announce that Scott Cooley joined our board effective October 26," said Brilliant. "We welcome his broad industry expertise gained during his 20-plus year tenure at Morningstar—in particular, his experience working with audit committees and managing internal audit and financial reporting functions. We believe he will bring valuable perspectives to our board on behalf of our shareholders."
Dividends:
The Company today announced that its board of directors has approved a special cash dividend of $12.00 per share payable December 4, 2020, to shareholders of record as of November 25, 2020. The Company expects 100% of the distribution to be classified as a qualified dividend.
Also, today the Company's board of directors approved instituting a quarterly dividend beginning in the first quarter of 2021. Subject to the board of directors approval each quarter and compliance with applicable legal requirements, the Company expects to pay an ongoing quarterly dividend of $1.00 per share. In addition, each year, the board of directors will consider paying an additional special dividend.
Brilliant added, "By focusing on delivering excellent long-term outcomes for clients, we believe we can grow value for shareholders. Our approach to capital allocation is designed to ensure we have sufficient cash to run the business in any market environment, invest in new strategies and give us the ability to return capital to shareholders. Given our history of consistently generating excess cash flow, we are pleased to initiate a quarterly dividend."
Operating results for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 are not necessarily indicative of the results that may be expected for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2020, particularly because of the continuing effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. and global economies. The pandemic and the related responses to COVID-19 could continue to affect our results of operations, cash flows and financial position. However, at this time, we cannot reasonably estimate the full impact, given the uncertainty surrounding the duration and severity of the pandemic and its related economic impact.
Selected Income Statement Data
(in thousands, except per share figures)
Three Months Ended September 30,
2020
2019
%
Revenue
$
31,176
$
34,592
(10)%
Compensation and related costs, excluding deferred compensation expense
13,704
15,715
(13)%
Deferred compensation expense
1,961
357
NM
Other expenses
5,541
5,763
(4)%
Total operating expenses
21,206
21,835
(3)%
Net operating income
9,970
12,757
(22)%
Investment income, net
5,053
2,822
79%
Net income before taxes
15,023
15,579
(4)%
Income tax expense
(3,882)
(4,063)
(4)%
Net income
11,141
11,516
(3)%
Net income attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interest
(575)
(99)
481%
Net income attributable to common shareholders
$
10,566
$
11,417
(7)%
Earnings per share attributable to common shareholders - diluted
$
3.30
$
3.35
(1)%
Nine Months Ended September 30,
2020
2019
%
Revenue
$
91,350
$
100,717
(9)%
Compensation and related costs, excluding deferred compensation (benefit) expense
41,679
43,614
(4)%
Deferred compensation expense (benefit)
(2,369)
4,052
NM
Other expenses
14,578
17,081
(15)%
Total operating expenses
53,888
64,747
(17)%
Net operating income
37,462
35,970
4%
Investment income (loss), net
(5,783)
23,627
(124)%
Net income before taxes
31,679
59,597
(47)%
Income tax expense
(9,429)
(14,367)
(34)%
Net income
22,250
45,230
(51)%
Net loss (income) attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interest
2,046
(3,685)
(156)%
Net income attributable to common shareholders
$
24,296
$
41,545
(42)%
Earnings per share attributable to common shareholders - diluted
$
7.52
$
12.00
(37)%
Selected Balance Sheet Data
(in thousands, except per share figures)
As of
September 30, 2020
December 31, 2019
Total cash and corporate investments held directly by DHCM
$
197,352
$
187,189
Shareholders' equity
$
206,055
$
192,856
Book value per share
$
65.11
$
58.54
Cash and corporate investments per share
$
62.36
$
56.82
Change in Assets Under Management
For the Three Months Ended September 30,
(in millions)
2020
2019
AUM at beginning of the period
$
20,645
$
21,612
Net cash inflows (outflows)
proprietary funds
56
327
sub-advised funds
71
50
separately managed accounts
(29)
(45)
98
332
Net market appreciation and income
1,540
259
Increase during the period
1,638
591
AUM at end of the period
$
22,283
$
22,203
Average AUM during the period
$
22,038
$
21,822
Change in Assets Under Management
For the Nine Months Ended September 30,
(in millions)
2020
2019
AUM at beginning of the period
$
23,399
$
19,108
Net cash inflows (outflows)
proprietary funds
9
(488)
sub-advised funds
762
185
separately managed accounts
(191)
(216)
580
(519)
Net market appreciation and income
(1,696)
3,614
Increase (decrease) during the period
(1,116)
3,095
AUM at end of the period
$
22,283
$
22,203
Average AUM during the period
$
21,056
$
21,182
Net Cash Inflows (Outflows) Further
(in millions)
2020
2019
Net cash inflows (outflows)
Equity
$
(348)
$
72
Fixed Income
446
260
$
98
$
332
Net Cash Inflows (Outflows) Further
(in millions)
2020
2019
Net cash inflows (outflows)
Equity
$
(540)
$
(1,158)
Fixed Income
1,120
639
$
580
$
(519)
Based in Columbus, Ohio, Diamond Hill is an independent active asset manager with significant employee ownership and $22.3 billion in assets under management as of September 30, 2020. Investment strategies include long-only U.S. and international equity, alternative long-short equity and fixed income. Diamond Hill invests on behalf of institutions and individuals by providing strategies that deliver lasting value through a shared commitment to its valuation-driven investment principles, including a long-term perspective, disciplined approach and alignment with client interests. For more information visit www.diamond-hill.com.
Use of Supplemental Data as Non-GAAP Performance Measure
As supplemental information, Diamond Hill is providing performance measures that are based on methodologies other than U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("non-GAAP"). Management believes the non-GAAP measures below are useful measures of its core business activities, are important metrics in estimating the value of an asset management business, and may enable more appropriate peer comparisons. These non-GAAP measures should not be used as a substitute for financial measures calculated in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") and may be calculated differently by other companies. The following schedule reconciles GAAP measures to non-GAAP measures for the three- and nine-months ended September 30, 2020, and 2019, respectively.
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
(in thousands, except percentages and per share data)
2020
2019
2020
2019
Total revenue
$
31,176
$
34,592
$
91,350
$
100,717
Net operating income, GAAP basis
$
9,970
$
12,757
$
37,462
$
35,970
Non-GAAP adjustment:
Gains (losses) on deferred compensation plan investments, net(1)
1,961
357
(2,369)
4,052
Net operating income, as adjusted, non-GAAP basis(2)
11,931
13,114
35,093
40,022
Non-GAAP adjustment:
Tax provision on net operating income, as adjusted, non-GAAP basis(3)
(3,206)
(3,442)
(9,811)
(10,284)
Net operating income, as adjusted, after tax, non-GAAP basis(4)
$
8,725
$
9,672
$
25,282
$
29,738
Net operating income, as adjusted after tax per diluted share, non-GAAP basis(5)
$
2.73
$
2.83
$
7.82
$
8.59
Diluted weighted average shares outstanding, GAAP basis
3,201
3,412
3,231
3,461
Operating profit margin, GAAP basis
32
%
37
%
41
%
36
%
Operating profit margin, as adjusted, non-GAAP basis(6)
38
%
38
%
38
%
40
%
(1) Gains on deferred compensation plan investments, net: The gain on deferred compensation plan investments, which increases deferred compensation expense included in operating income, is removed from operating income in the calculation because it is offset by an equal amount in investment income below net operating income on the income statement, and thus, has no impact on net income attributable to the Company.
(2) Net operating income, as adjusted: This non-GAAP measure represents the Company's net operating income adjusted to exclude the impact on compensation expense of gains and losses on investments in the deferred compensation plan.
(3) Tax provision on net operating income, as adjusted: This non-GAAP measure represents the tax provision excluding the impact of investment related activity and is calculated by applying the unconsolidated effective tax rate to net operating income, as adjusted.
(4) Net operating income, as adjusted, after tax: This non-GAAP measure deducts from the net operating income, as adjusted, the tax provision on net operating income, as adjusted.
(5) Net operating income, as adjusted after tax per diluted share: This non-GAAP measure was calculated by dividing the net operating income, as adjusted after tax, by diluted weighted average shares outstanding.
(6) Operating profit margin, as adjusted: This non-GAAP measure was calculated by dividing the net operating income, as adjusted, by total revenue.
Diamond Hill does not promote that investors consider the above non-GAAP financial measures alone, or as a substitute for, financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP.
Factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from the results referred to in the forward-looking statements are discussed under "Item 1A. Risk Factors" and elsewhere in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019, as well as under "Item 1A. Risk Factors" in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2020. These factors include, but are not limited to: the adverse effect from a decline in the securities markets; a decline in the performance of our products; the effect of national, regional and global economic conditions generally, including the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and the actions taken in connection therewith; political uncertainty caused by, among other things, political parties, economic nationalist sentiments, tensions surrounding the current socioeconomic landscape and the 2020 U.S. Presidential election; changes in interest rates; changes in national and local economic and political conditions, the continuing economic uncertainty in various parts of the world; changes in government policy and regulation, including monetary policy; changes in our ability to attract or retain key employees; unforeseen costs and other effects related to legal proceedings or investigations of governmental and self-regulatory organizations; and other risks identified from time-to-time in other public documents on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
In light of the significant uncertainties in the forward-looking statements included herein, the inclusion of such information should not be regarded as a representation by the Company or any other persons, that our objectives and plans will be achieved. All forward-looking statements made in this press release are based on information presently available to the management of the Company and speak only as of the date on which they are made. We assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by law.
- Warning! GuruFocus has detected 6 Warning Signs with NAS:DHIL. Click here to check it out.
- NAS:DHIL 30-Year Financial Data
- The intrinsic value of NAS:DHIL
- Peter Lynch Chart of NAS:DHIL
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/diamond-hill-investment-group-inc-reports-results-for-third-quarter-2020-301161078.html
SOURCE Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc.