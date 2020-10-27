Shake Shack Inc (SHAK) CEO Randall J Garutti Sold $1 million of Shares

CEO of Shake Shack Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Randall J Garutti (insider trades) sold 13,596 shares of SHAK on 10/23/2020 at an average price of $75.04 a share. The total sale was $1 million.

Shake Shack Inc is a roadside burger stand. The Company along with its subsidiaries operates and licenses restaurants in the food service industry, serving hamburgers, hot dogs, crinkle-cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer and wine. Shake Shack Inc has a market cap of $2.94 billion; its shares were traded at around $71.04 with and P/S ratio of 4.50. Shake Shack Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 47.60% over the past five years. GuruFocus has detected 2 severe warning signs with Shake Shack Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

CEO Randall J Garutti sold 13,596 shares of SHAK stock on 10/23/2020 at the average price of $75.04. The price of the stock has decreased by 5.33% since.

CEO Randall J Garutti sold 45,000 shares of SHAK stock on 10/15/2020 at the average price of $70.27. The price of the stock has increased by 1.1% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Director, 10% Owner Daniel Harris Meyer sold 14,115 shares of SHAK stock on 10/23/2020 at the average price of $75.06. The price of the stock has decreased by 5.36% since.

Director, 10% Owner Daniel Harris Meyer sold 25,000 shares of SHAK stock on 10/08/2020 at the average price of $70.27. The price of the stock has increased by 1.1% since.

Director, 10% Owner Daniel Harris Meyer sold 75,000 shares of SHAK stock on 10/02/2020 at the average price of $64.83. The price of the stock has increased by 9.58% since.

For the complete insider trading history of SHAK, click here