Dell Technologies Inc (DELL) COO & Vice Chairman Jeffrey W Clarke Sold $9 million of Shares

October 27, 2020 | About: DELL -1.81%

COO & Vice Chairman of Dell Technologies Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Jeffrey W Clarke (insider trades) sold 133,418 shares of DELL on 10/26/2020 at an average price of $67.73 a share. The total sale was $9 million.

Dell Technologies Inc has a market cap of $47.47 billion; its shares were traded at around $63.57 with a P/E ratio of 23.03 and P/S ratio of 0.53. Dell Technologies Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 35.90% over the past five years. GuruFocus has detected 2 severe warning signs with Dell Technologies Inc. .

CFO Recent Trades:

  • CFO Thomas W Sweet sold 100,000 shares of DELL stock on 10/06/2020 at the average price of $68.04. The price of the stock has decreased by 6.57% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • COO & Vice Chairman Jeffrey W Clarke sold 133,418 shares of DELL stock on 10/26/2020 at the average price of $67.73. The price of the stock has decreased by 6.14% since.
  • General Counsel & Secretary Richard J Rothberg sold 63,653 shares of DELL stock on 10/14/2020 at the average price of $70.78. The price of the stock has decreased by 10.19% since.
  • President, Global Sales William F Scannell sold 126,001 shares of DELL stock on 10/07/2020 at the average price of $67.26. The price of the stock has decreased by 5.49% since.

For the complete insider trading history of DELL, click here

.

