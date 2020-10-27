Smart Global Holdings Inc (SGH) President and CEO Mark Adams Bought $255,222 of Shares

President and CEO of Smart Global Holdings Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Mark Adams (insider trades) bought 9,820 shares of SGH on 10/23/2020 at an average price of $25.99 a share. The total cost of this purchase was $255,222.

SMART Global Holdings Inc offers specialty memory solutions to the electronics industry. It manufactures memory for desktops, notebooks and servers, as well as mobile memory for smartphones. SMART Global Holdings Inc has a market cap of $599.740 million; its shares were traded at around $24.56 with and P/S ratio of 0.53. SMART Global Holdings Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 17.20% over the past five years. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with SMART Global Holdings Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

