Atlas Private Wealth Advisors Buys First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET, Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF, iShares U.S. Preferred Stock, Sells ISHARES TRUST, Cooper Tire & Rubber Co, Advanced Micro Devices Inc

Investment company Atlas Private Wealth Advisors (Current Portfolio) buys First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET, Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF, iShares U.S. Preferred Stock, Royce Value Trust Inc, Chimera Investment Corp, sells ISHARES TRUST, Cooper Tire & Rubber Co, Advanced Micro Devices Inc, Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp, Global Net Lease Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors. As of 2020Q3, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors owns 666 stocks with a total value of $113 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Apple Inc (AAPL) - 60,989 shares, 6.26% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.46% Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (BAB) - 191,553 shares, 5.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 23.80% SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) - 14,328 shares, 4.26% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 17.56% First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET (LMBS) - 87,568 shares, 4.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 45.10% ISHARES TRUST (AGG) - 38,207 shares, 4.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.20%

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors initiated holding in Chimera Investment Corp. The purchase prices were between $8.2 and $9.46, with an estimated average price of $8.88. The stock is now traded at around $8.61. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 47,170 shares as of .

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors initiated holding in AstraZeneca PLC. The purchase prices were between $53.07 and $61.1, with an estimated average price of $55.53. The stock is now traded at around $52.48. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 847 shares as of .

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors initiated holding in Invitae Corp. The purchase prices were between $28.43 and $44.67, with an estimated average price of $34.05. The stock is now traded at around $48.13. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,000 shares as of .

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors initiated holding in Medley Capital Corp. The purchase prices were between $12.4 and $18.19, with an estimated average price of $15.41. The stock is now traded at around $21.10. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,982 shares as of .

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors initiated holding in Clovis Oncology Inc. The purchase prices were between $4.82 and $7.72, with an estimated average price of $5.98. The stock is now traded at around $5.29. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 5,000 shares as of .

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors initiated holding in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $87.74 and $89.17, with an estimated average price of $88.35. The stock is now traded at around $88.04. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 298 shares as of .

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors added to a holding in First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET by 45.10%. The purchase prices were between $51.62 and $51.89, with an estimated average price of $51.74. The stock is now traded at around $51.57. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.25%. The holding were 87,568 shares as of .

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors added to a holding in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 23.80%. The purchase prices were between $32.65 and $33.71, with an estimated average price of $33.28. The stock is now traded at around $32.91. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.09%. The holding were 191,553 shares as of .

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors added to a holding in iShares U.S. Preferred Stock by 23.45%. The purchase prices were between $34.54 and $36.7, with an estimated average price of $35.97. The stock is now traded at around $36.77. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 92,272 shares as of .

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors added to a holding in Royce Value Trust Inc by 60.95%. The purchase prices were between $12.21 and $13.82, with an estimated average price of $13.07. The stock is now traded at around $13.01. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 88,395 shares as of .

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors added to a holding in Tesla Inc by 52.22%. The purchase prices were between $223.93 and $498.32, with an estimated average price of $353.47. The stock is now traded at around $424.68. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 1,682 shares as of .

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 36.74%. The purchase prices were between $1415.21 and $1728.28, with an estimated average price of $1525.89. The stock is now traded at around $1604.26. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 294 shares as of .

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors sold out a holding in Cooper Tire & Rubber Co. The sale prices were between $26.86 and $36.55, with an estimated average price of $32.56.

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors sold out a holding in Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp. The sale prices were between $1.57 and $1.86, with an estimated average price of $1.75.

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors sold out a holding in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bon. The sale prices were between $22.77 and $23.16, with an estimated average price of $23.02.

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors sold out a holding in Axos Financial Inc. The sale prices were between $19.55 and $25.38, with an estimated average price of $22.86.

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors sold out a holding in Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund. The sale prices were between $14.04 and $14.94, with an estimated average price of $14.51.

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors sold out a holding in VANGUARD WORLD FD. The sale prices were between $165.52 and $200.94, with an estimated average price of $180.08.

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors reduced to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 26.33%. The sale prices were between $115.26 and $117.22, with an estimated average price of $116.18. The stock is now traded at around $115.42. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.53%. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors still held 13,583 shares as of .

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors reduced to a holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc by 66.37%. The sale prices were between $52.34 and $92.18, with an estimated average price of $74.04. The stock is now traded at around $78.88. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.17%. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors still held 1,690 shares as of .

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors reduced to a holding in Global Net Lease Inc by 22.4%. The sale prices were between $15.15 and $18.11, with an estimated average price of $16.91. The stock is now traded at around $14.55. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.17%. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors still held 37,825 shares as of .

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors reduced to a holding in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 42.92%. The sale prices were between $21.8 and $21.91, with an estimated average price of $21.87. The stock is now traded at around $21.83. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.16%. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors still held 10,496 shares as of .