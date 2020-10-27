Atlas Private Wealth Advisors Buys First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET, Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF, iShares U.S. Preferred Stock, Sells ISHARES TRUST, Cooper Tire & Rubber Co, Advanced Micro Devices Inc

Investment company Atlas Private Wealth Advisors (Current Portfolio) buys First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET, Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF, iShares U.S. Preferred Stock, Royce Value Trust Inc, Chimera Investment Corp, sells ISHARES TRUST, Cooper Tire & Rubber Co, Advanced Micro Devices Inc, Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp, Global Net Lease Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors. As of 2020Q3, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors owns 666 stocks with a total value of $113 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: CIM, AZN, NVTA, CLVS, MCC, BND, SPYD, SPAB, FBT, NMTR, MRNA, BNTX, KC, SPYG, XLC, XLI, XLP, QTEC, PJP, AHT, NKLA, JMIA, ARLO, LITE, ASND, WES, WKHS, TK41, PEGA, MRVL, MTCH, CGNX,
- Added Positions: LMBS, BAB, AAPL, SPY, PFF, FVD, RVT, AGG, FTCS, TSLA, GOOG, EEMV, IWN, QQQ, FDN, DKNG, HDV, QYLD, DIA, GM, CVX, SRVR, FLOT, SPSB, PFE, WMT, FANG, PM, IXC, T, PG, MCD, CLX, KO, SHY, LQD, XOP, CVS, TIP, VGT, VTI, XLE, XLV, XMLV, AOA, IAG, PRU, DUK, ABBV, DOCU, DGRO, KHC, VNCE, LIND, SQ, GDV, CCL, WAB, VIS, SIRI, XBI, QCOM, XLF, XLY, XOM,
- Reduced Positions: MUB, USMV, FPX, AMD, GNL, BSCM, EEM, BSCL, HFRO, FPE, VER, C, FMB, PEP, BAC, JPC, BABA, FSKR, IWM, CSCO, VZ, DIS, FSK, DVY, IJH, INTC, NVDA, AOR, IJR, IVV, GS, DHY, JDD, ETW, HTA, OCSI, XLK, MMM, AMZN, MS, NFLX, WFC, HQH, AMZA, GDXJ, HYLS, ITA, IWS, IWY, PCEF, PGX, SPLV, XLRE, CAT, KIM, MRK, MSFT, PFS, PHM, CRM, STX, GIM, PCI, DOC, KPTI, ACWV, EFA, HYD, IOO, IYW, PEY, SDY, VNQ, ADBE, BMY, COST, DD, FDX, FLR, GE, GILD, GBX, HAL, ALT, HP, HD, JPM, LVS, LOW, MU, NEM, TGT, VTR, VSH, L, JPS, JQC, PNNT, CLNY, ARI, FB, IRT, JD, GER, SNR, PLNT, AFIN, ROKU, UBER, DDOG, AOM, BDCS, EFAV, IDV, IYH, NEAR, SLV, SPYV, USVM, VDE, VT, AIG, NLY, BIDU, BRK.B, VIAC, ENB, EXC, M, F, FCX, MET, TEVA, WYNN, DAL, OPI, PLAY, KODK, RGT, GCI, AINC, RMR, BHF, BSCK, IGIB, EMB, HYS, IJT, SDOG, VBR, VCSH, VTV,
- Sold Out: CTB, ANH, BSJL, AX, MGK, IBB, MAIN, NAD, CHI, FFA, VOT, SCHP, PPA, FEYE, STZ, OCFC, ARTNA, SOXX, BLK, IYG, IXN, ITB, IHI, CINR, VMW, IRET, HAS, OLP, SWKS, SO, NCA, ON, SAN, SKYW, BF.B, IYJ, TNP, UAA, DEM, ENLC, CSPR, GTXMQ, VYNE, KTOV, AIMT, TERP, ERJ, NCR, BCLI, ETR, TDC,
For the details of Atlas Private Wealth Advisors's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/atlas+private+wealth+advisors/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Atlas Private Wealth Advisors
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 60,989 shares, 6.26% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.46%
- Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (BAB) - 191,553 shares, 5.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 23.80%
- SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) - 14,328 shares, 4.26% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 17.56%
- First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET (LMBS) - 87,568 shares, 4.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 45.10%
- ISHARES TRUST (AGG) - 38,207 shares, 4.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.20%
Atlas Private Wealth Advisors initiated holding in Chimera Investment Corp. The purchase prices were between $8.2 and $9.46, with an estimated average price of $8.88. The stock is now traded at around $8.61. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 47,170 shares as of .New Purchase: AstraZeneca PLC (AZN)
Atlas Private Wealth Advisors initiated holding in AstraZeneca PLC. The purchase prices were between $53.07 and $61.1, with an estimated average price of $55.53. The stock is now traded at around $52.48. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 847 shares as of .New Purchase: Invitae Corp (NVTA)
Atlas Private Wealth Advisors initiated holding in Invitae Corp. The purchase prices were between $28.43 and $44.67, with an estimated average price of $34.05. The stock is now traded at around $48.13. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,000 shares as of .New Purchase: Medley Capital Corp (MCC)
Atlas Private Wealth Advisors initiated holding in Medley Capital Corp. The purchase prices were between $12.4 and $18.19, with an estimated average price of $15.41. The stock is now traded at around $21.10. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,982 shares as of .New Purchase: Clovis Oncology Inc (CLVS)
Atlas Private Wealth Advisors initiated holding in Clovis Oncology Inc. The purchase prices were between $4.82 and $7.72, with an estimated average price of $5.98. The stock is now traded at around $5.29. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 5,000 shares as of .New Purchase: Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND)
Atlas Private Wealth Advisors initiated holding in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $87.74 and $89.17, with an estimated average price of $88.35. The stock is now traded at around $88.04. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 298 shares as of .Added: First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET (LMBS)
Atlas Private Wealth Advisors added to a holding in First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET by 45.10%. The purchase prices were between $51.62 and $51.89, with an estimated average price of $51.74. The stock is now traded at around $51.57. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.25%. The holding were 87,568 shares as of .Added: Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (BAB)
Atlas Private Wealth Advisors added to a holding in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 23.80%. The purchase prices were between $32.65 and $33.71, with an estimated average price of $33.28. The stock is now traded at around $32.91. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.09%. The holding were 191,553 shares as of .Added: iShares U.S. Preferred Stock (PFF)
Atlas Private Wealth Advisors added to a holding in iShares U.S. Preferred Stock by 23.45%. The purchase prices were between $34.54 and $36.7, with an estimated average price of $35.97. The stock is now traded at around $36.77. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 92,272 shares as of .Added: Royce Value Trust Inc (RVT)
Atlas Private Wealth Advisors added to a holding in Royce Value Trust Inc by 60.95%. The purchase prices were between $12.21 and $13.82, with an estimated average price of $13.07. The stock is now traded at around $13.01. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 88,395 shares as of .Added: Tesla Inc (TSLA)
Atlas Private Wealth Advisors added to a holding in Tesla Inc by 52.22%. The purchase prices were between $223.93 and $498.32, with an estimated average price of $353.47. The stock is now traded at around $424.68. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 1,682 shares as of .Added: Alphabet Inc (GOOG)
Atlas Private Wealth Advisors added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 36.74%. The purchase prices were between $1415.21 and $1728.28, with an estimated average price of $1525.89. The stock is now traded at around $1604.26. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 294 shares as of .Sold Out: Cooper Tire & Rubber Co (CTB)
Atlas Private Wealth Advisors sold out a holding in Cooper Tire & Rubber Co. The sale prices were between $26.86 and $36.55, with an estimated average price of $32.56.Sold Out: Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp (ANH)
Atlas Private Wealth Advisors sold out a holding in Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp. The sale prices were between $1.57 and $1.86, with an estimated average price of $1.75.Sold Out: Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bon (BSJL)
Atlas Private Wealth Advisors sold out a holding in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bon. The sale prices were between $22.77 and $23.16, with an estimated average price of $23.02.Sold Out: Axos Financial Inc (AX)
Atlas Private Wealth Advisors sold out a holding in Axos Financial Inc. The sale prices were between $19.55 and $25.38, with an estimated average price of $22.86.Sold Out: Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NAD)
Atlas Private Wealth Advisors sold out a holding in Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund. The sale prices were between $14.04 and $14.94, with an estimated average price of $14.51.Sold Out: VANGUARD WORLD FD (MGK)
Atlas Private Wealth Advisors sold out a holding in VANGUARD WORLD FD. The sale prices were between $165.52 and $200.94, with an estimated average price of $180.08.Reduced: ISHARES TRUST (MUB)
Atlas Private Wealth Advisors reduced to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 26.33%. The sale prices were between $115.26 and $117.22, with an estimated average price of $116.18. The stock is now traded at around $115.42. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.53%. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors still held 13,583 shares as of .Reduced: Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD)
Atlas Private Wealth Advisors reduced to a holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc by 66.37%. The sale prices were between $52.34 and $92.18, with an estimated average price of $74.04. The stock is now traded at around $78.88. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.17%. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors still held 1,690 shares as of .Reduced: Global Net Lease Inc (GNL)
Atlas Private Wealth Advisors reduced to a holding in Global Net Lease Inc by 22.4%. The sale prices were between $15.15 and $18.11, with an estimated average price of $16.91. The stock is now traded at around $14.55. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.17%. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors still held 37,825 shares as of .Reduced: Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCM)
Atlas Private Wealth Advisors reduced to a holding in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 42.92%. The sale prices were between $21.8 and $21.91, with an estimated average price of $21.87. The stock is now traded at around $21.83. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.16%. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors still held 10,496 shares as of .
Here is the complete portfolio of Atlas Private Wealth Advisors. Also check out:
1. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors's Undervalued Stocks
2. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Atlas Private Wealth Advisors keeps buying