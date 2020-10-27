Five Prime Therapeutics Announces Timing of Its Third Quarter 2020 Results Conference Call

Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: FPRX), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing immune modulators and precision therapies for solid tumor cancers, will report its third quarter 2020 operational and financial results on Tuesday, November 3, 2020 after the U.S. financial markets close. Five Prime will also host a conference call and live audio webcast on Tuesday, November 3, 2020 at 4:30 p.m. (ET) / 1:30 p.m. (PT) to provide a general business update and discuss the company’s financial results.The live audio webcast may be accessed through the "Events & Presentations" page in the "Investors" section of the company's website at [url="]www.fiveprime.com[/url]. Alternatively, participants may dial (877) 878-2269 (domestic) or (253) 237-1188 (international) and refer to conference ID: 7757227The archived conference call will be available on Five Prime's website beginning approximately two hours after the event and will be archived and available for replay for at least 30 days after the event.Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc. develops innovative protein therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with cancer. Five Prime’s product candidates have innovative mechanisms of action and address patient populations in need of better cancer therapies. The company focuses on developing immuno-oncology and targeted cancer therapies paired with companion diagnostics to identify patients who are most likely to benefit from treatment with Five Prime’s product candidates. Five Prime has entered into strategic collaborations with leading global pharmaceutical companies and has promising product candidates in clinical and preclinical development. For more information, please visit [url="]https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fiveprime.com[/url].Source: Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc.

