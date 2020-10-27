  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
ACCESSWIRE
ACCESSWIRE
Articles 

Early Warning Report - Shares of CanadaBis Capital Corp

October 27, 2020 | About: TSXV:CANB +0%

CALGARY, AB / ACCESSWIRE / October 27, 2020 / This press release is being disseminated as required by National Instrument 62-103 -The Early Warning System and Take over Bid and Insider Reporting Issues regarding the disposition and acquisition of securities of CanadaBis Capital Inc. ("CanadaBis").

On October 27, 2020, 2011939 Alberta Ltd. ("2011939"), purchased pursuant to private purchase agreements with two insiders, a total of 3,333,333 Common Shares or 2.46% of the issued and outstanding shares of CanadaBis for cash consideration of $166,667 or $0.05 per Common Share. Following the share purchase 2011939 will beneficially own, control or have direction over, directly or indirectly, an aggregate of 22,084,381 Common Shares representing 16.3% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares. The Common Shares are being acquired for investment purposes and in the future, 2011939 may further decrease or increase their beneficial ownership of the securities of CanadaBis.

A copy of the early warning report will be available on CanadaBis Capital Corp.'s Sedar profile at www.sedar.com.

SOURCE: 2011939 Alberta Ltd.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/612704/Early-Warning-Report--Shares-of-CanadaBis-Capital-Corp

img.ashx?id=612704

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

â†’Performances of the stocks mentioned by ACCESSWIRE

â†’User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)