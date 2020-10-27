Early Warning Report - Shares of CanadaBis Capital Corp

CALGARY, AB / ACCESSWIRE / October 27, 2020 / This press release is being disseminated as required by National Instrument 62-103 -The Early Warning System and Take over Bid and Insider Reporting Issues regarding the disposition and acquisition of securities of CanadaBis Capital Inc. ("CanadaBis").

On October 27, 2020, 2011939 Alberta Ltd. ("2011939"), purchased pursuant to private purchase agreements with two insiders, a total of 3,333,333 Common Shares or 2.46% of the issued and outstanding shares of CanadaBis for cash consideration of $166,667 or $0.05 per Common Share. Following the share purchase 2011939 will beneficially own, control or have direction over, directly or indirectly, an aggregate of 22,084,381 Common Shares representing 16.3% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares. The Common Shares are being acquired for investment purposes and in the future, 2011939 may further decrease or increase their beneficial ownership of the securities of CanadaBis.

A copy of the early warning report will be available on CanadaBis Capital Corp.'s Sedar profile at www.sedar.com.

SOURCE: 2011939 Alberta Ltd.

View source version on accesswire.com: