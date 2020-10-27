Megan Thee Stallion Ruled the 2020 BET "HIP HOP AWARDS" With 3 Wins Followed by Beyoncé and Roddy Ricch With 2 Awards Each

This year’sbrought together some of the hottest names in music to celebrate Hip Hop’s biggest night. Comedians, actors, hosts of the “85 South Show” podcast and stars of “Wild N’ Out” - comedy supergroupco-hosted the annual show that premiered, at

ruled the night with three wins for ‘Hustler of the Year,’ ’Hip Hop Artist of the Year’ and a shared ‘Best Collaboration’withfor the “Savage (remix).”also took home an additional win for ‘for the track.was a double winner for ‘Song of the Year’ and ‘Album of the Year’ for “Please Excuse Me For Being Antisocial.”was posthumously crowned ‘Best New Hip Hop Artist’ and UK rappertook home the award for ‘Best International Flow.’opened the show with a powerful freestyle about the importance of voting followed by ‘Impact Track’ winnerperforming his hit single “We Paid” with. Theblazed the stage with anthems ‘Kitty Talk’ and ‘Jobs’ in their first televised performance since JT’s release last year. Taking the stage for her television debut,treated viewers to a medley of ‘Youngest N Richest,’ ‘B**** From Da Souf’ and ‘Muwop’ with an appearance fromperformed a special tribute tothat included “Shake the Room” and “Aim For the Moon.”honored the ‘I Am Hip Hop’ Award recipientandclosed out the show in a major way with their hit single “Money Maker.” With the election less than a week away, Vice Presidential candidate Senatormade a surprise appearance with an impassioned plea urging viewers to let their voices be heard at the polls.During the timely “Hip Hop Cares” segments,andwere spotlighted for their tireless work giving back to their communities and the world at large through social justice, mental health and environmental activism. Rappersandshared fiery voting freestyles throughout the show.The much-anticipated cyphers were hosted byand featured a bevy of emcees, R&B songstresses and reggae stars dropping hot sixteens includingandSingersandjoined forces for a show stopping, all-female collaboration. Rappersandlet their voices be heard in the first ever “Social Justice” cypher.Presenters for the evening also included Hip Hop heavyweightand R&B superstarThe complete list ofwinners are:FUTURE FEATURING DRAKE - “LIFE IS GOOD”MEGAN THEE STALLION FEATURING BEYONCÉ - “SAVAGE (REMIX)”CHRIS BROWN AND YOUNG THUGTRAVIS SCOTTRAPSODYTEYANA “SPIKE TEE” TAYLORHIT-BOYMEGAN THEE STALLIONRODDY RICCH - “THE BOX” (PRODUCED BY 30 ROCK & DATBOISQUEEZE)RODDY RICCH - “PLEASE EXCUSE ME FOR BEING ANTISOCIAL”POP SMOKEMEGAN THEE STALLIONBEYONCÉ - “SAVAGE (REMIX)”LIL BABY - “THE BIGGER PICTURE”D-NICETHE JOE BUDDEN PODCASTSTORMZY (UK)BET launched its first-ever consumer products line timed to theCollaborations with New Orleans based artist BMike and outerwear apparel company Chalkline headlined the launch. These items and more are available now exclusively on BET’s new e-commerce site [url="]store.BET.com[/url]., EVP Specials, Music Programming & Music Strategy at BET oversaw the annual show, withof Jesse Collins Entertainment, serving as Executive Producer of thealong with Jesse Collins Entertainment’sandJoin the conversation on social media by logging on to BET’s multiple social media platforms:





