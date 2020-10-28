American Manganese Inc. Files NI-43-101 Technical Summary Report on the Rocher Deboule Property

SURREY, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 28, 2020 / American Manganese Inc. (TSXV:AMY)(OTC PINK:AMYZF)(FSE:2AM) ("AMY" or the "Company") is pleased announce the technical report entitled "NI 43-101 Technical Summary Report on the Rocher Deboule Property", prepared by Ron Parent, P. Geo, and Christo Marais, P. Geo., with an effective date of Oct. 25, 2020, will be posted on SEDAR. The report outlines drill targets on the Rocher Deboule mineral claims located 5-8 kilometers southwest of Hazelton, BC. The report includes recommendations for core drilling of gold and copper bearing mineralization located near historic underground mines.

The Rocher Deboule deposit has had historic production of 36,457 tonnes containing 2,167,780 grams silver, 133,676 grams gold and 2,557,433 kilograms of copper between 1915 and 1929; the adjacent Highland Boy produced 68 tonnes containing 1,089 grams silver, 124 grams gold and 4,760 kilograms of copper, and the nearby Victoria produced 51 tonnes, containing 7,341 grams gold, 7,710 kilograms of arsenic and 785 kilograms of cobalt between 1926 and 1940. These mineral deposits are associated with the Late Cretaceous Bulkley Plutonic Suite, and the Rocher Deboule feldspar porphyry stock. Recent fieldwork involving rock and soil sampling of the western portion of the claims has revealed potential for "Iron Oxide Copper Gold" deposit types. The Victoria No 3 Vein trends west towards Upper Cretaceous Kasalka Fm volcanic-hosted garnet-sericite-illite-quartz-calcite-chlorite-actinolite alteration. A Qualified Person (as that term is defined under National Instrument 43-101) has not done sufficient work to classify the foregoing historical estimates as current mineral resources or mineral reserves and the Company is not treating the historical estimates as current mineral resources or mineral reserves.

This is the first step in potentially spinning out the Rocher DeBoule and Lonnie Rare Earth projects to registered shareholders.

Andris Kikauka (P. Geo.), Director for American Manganese Inc, has prepared, reviewed, and approved the scientific and technical information in this press release. Mr. Kikauka is a non-independent Qualified Person within the meaning of National Instrument 43-101 standards.

On behalf of Management

AMERICAN MANGANESE INC.

Larry W. Reaugh,

President and Chief Executive Officer

Telephone: 778 574 4444

Email: [email protected]

www.americanmanganeseinc.com

www.recyclico.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This news release may contain "forward-looking statements", which are statements about the future based on current expectations or beliefs. For this purpose, statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements by their nature involve risks and uncertainties, and there can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate or true.

Investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.

SOURCE: American Manganese Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com: