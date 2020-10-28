Boliden: Q3 Interim Report 2020

PR Newswire
BOLIDEN, Sweden, Oct. 28, 2020
Oct. 28, 2020
Q3 2020
- Revenues totaled SEK 13,550 m (11,170)
- The operating profit totaled SEK 2,622 m (1,873)
- The operating profit, excluding revaluation of process inventory, totaled SEK 2,258 m (1,635)
- Free cash flow totaled SEK 1,878 m (-653)
- Earnings per share totaled SEK 7.44 (5.14)
Improved earnings
- Garpenberg and Kevitsa achieve new production rates following completed investments.
- The quarter's maintenance shutdowns were successfully completed despite the Covid-19 pandemic.
The Interim Report will be presented via a webcast/conference call on Wednesday,
October 28 at 09:30 (CET). Information is available at www.boliden.com.
Contact persons for information:
Mikael Staffas, President & CEO
Tel:+46 8 610 15 00
Håkan Gabrielsson, CFO
Tel:+46 8 610 15 00
Olof Grenmark, Director Investor Relations
Tel:+46 70 291 57 80
This information is information that Boliden AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of Director Investor Relations, at 07.45 CET on October 28, 2020.
