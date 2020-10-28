  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
Rupert Hargreaves
Rupert Hargreaves
Articles (1322)  | Author's Website |

Warren Buffett: Why Investors Need to Be Aware of Stock Option Accounting

Thoughts from the 1999 Berkshire Hathaway annual meeting

October 28, 2020 | About: BRK.A -3.22% BRK.B -3.33%

The issuance of stock options by companies, specifically technology companies, is often overlooked by investors.

However, while these may not seem like a real cost, it is fundamentally a wealth transfer from shareholders to company employees (typically of the executive level). That's why these transfers need to be taken into account when evaluating certain enterprises.

'Corrupt' stock option accounting

In some respects, this style of accounting is underhand. Charlie Munger (Trades, Portfolio) once called stock option accounting "corrupt." It's clear to see why. Issuing stock options is a thinly disguised way of compensating executives and other high-level employees without declaring it is a cost.

Warren Buffett (Trades, Portfolio) described the problem with this approach in1999 at the Berkshire Hathaway annual meeting of shareholders:

"It's a compensation cost. And just try going to a company that's had a lot of options grants every year and tell them you're going to quit giving the options and pay people the same amount of money. They'll say, "You took away part of my earnings." And we say, if you've taken away part of the earnings, then let's show it in the income account and show it as a cost. Because it is a cost."

He went on to add that for this reason investors should always consider the impact options have on overall company profitability in the valuation process:

"We are going to — in evaluating a business, whether we're going to buy the entire business or whether we're going to buy part of it — we're going to figure out how much it's costing us to issue — and when the company issues those options every year. And if they reprice them, we're going to figure how much that particular policy costs us. And that is coming out of our pocket as investors. And I think people are quite foolish if they ignore that."

Finding an answer to the question of how much stock option compensation costs investors is not always easy. It requires time and effort. These figures can usually be found in SEC filings, which are not generally publicized by companies, and even in the filings, companies will often try their best to hide them through vague language.

There's more to this argument than just money. Many high flying companies rely on stock options to attract talent. That's not such a bad thing if the high flying business's share price continues to increase. If it doesn't, problems could begin to emerge. Potential employees are unlikely to want to accept options that might expire worthless over cold hard cash. This could make it harder for the company to hire new talent. Cash would be a substitute, but this would impact overall profitability. Struggling companies usually want to cut costs, not increase them.

The web of research

Understanding how a company uses stock options is just part of the massive web of data points investors need to understand before making an investment.

Some companies do you use this tool in a way that benefits all stakeholders. Others don't. It's not uncommon for companies to publicize earnings figures excluding stock option compensation, which provides a misleading picture of a firm's finances.

As well as providing misleading information, issuing stock instead of cold hard cash dilutes existing shareholders. If a company is repurchasing stock, the money is just going round and round. Rather than compensating employees in cash, the company issues stock and uses the cash from the company to repurchase the shares. In this situation, a business may be able to not only increase its bottom line but also pretend that it is only rewarding shareholders by repurchasing shares.

Unfortunately, the only people that will benefit in this scenario are the the employees and executives that are granted the stock options. Shareholders and other stakeholders may be left wanting.

That's not to say that these companies will not produce good returns. However, investors need to know what they are signing up for before they get involved to reduce the chances of an unnecessary surprise.

Disclosure: The author owns shares in Berkshire Hathaway.

Read more here:

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.

Also check out:

About the author:

Rupert Hargreaves
Rupert is a committed value investor and regularly writes and invests following the principles set out by Benjamin Graham. He is the editor and co-owner of Hidden Value Stocks, a quarterly investment newsletter aimed at institutional investors.

Rupert holds qualifications from the Chartered Institute for Securities & Investment and the CFA Society of the UK. He covers everything value investing for ValueWalk and other sites on a freelance basis.

Visit Rupert Hargreaves's Website


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by Rupert Hargreaves

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)