  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
Marketwired
Marketwired
Articles 

Commercial National Financial Corporation Reports 3rd Quarter 2020 Earnings

October 28, 2020 | About: CEFC +0%

ITHACA, Mich., Oct. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Commercial National Financial Corporation (Pink Sheets: CEFC) today announced third quarter 2020 net income of $1,177,000, or $.30 per share compared to third quarter 2019 net income of $1,478,000, or $.37 per share. Return on Equity (ROE) was 11.50% for the third quarter of 2020 compared to 15.57% for the third quarter of 2019.

For the third quarter of 2020, net interest income increased $155,000, or 4.1% compared to the third quarter of 2019 primarily due to the growth in Paycheck Protection Program loans. These loans were authorized by the CARES Act approved by Congress in late March. Non-interest income decreased by $211,000, or 27.2% primarily due to lower loan fees. Operating expenses increased by $36,000, or 1.3% primarily due to the absence of FDIC insurance expense small bank assessment credits that were received in the prior year.

The provision for loan losses expense was $300,000 for the third quarter of 2020, compared to none for the third quarter of 2019. The provision expense in the current quarter relates to additional environmental factor allocations and increased classified loans.

Total assets were $548.1 million at September 30, 2020 compared to $512.1 million at September 30, 2019. The increase was primarily due to $33 million of Paycheck Protection Program loans outstanding at September 30, 2020 compared to zero at September 30, 2019. Total loans of $409.7 million increased $27.8 million, or 7.3% year over year.

The Board of Directors recently appointed Brent Hardman to the Bank and Holding Company Boards. Brent is co-owner and Chief Executive Officer of Powell Fabrication & Manufacturing LLC located in St. Louis, Michigan.

Commercial National Financial Corporation operates through a single subsidiary bank, Commercial Bank. Visit www.commercial-bank.com to view the latest consolidated Annual Report, news releases and other information about CEFC and Commercial Bank.

Selected Financial Data (unaudited):
Quarter Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30,
2020 2019 2020 2019
Return on Equity (ROE) 11.50% 15.57% 10.45% 13.51%
Return on Assets (ROA) 0.85% 1.14% 0.78% 0.95%
Net Interest Margin 3.01% 3.12% 3.09% 3.00%
September 30,
2020 2019
Non-performing Assets Ratio 0.77% 0.75%
Tier 1 Leverage Capital(1) 8.84% 9.08%
Total Risk-based Capital(1) 15.39% 14.10%
Book Value Per Share$10.27 $9.59
Market Value Per Share$9.11 $10.20
(1) Ratios are for Commercial Bank.. .


Consolidated Statements of Income (unaudited):
Quarter Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30,
2020 2019 2020 2019
Interest Income$4,715,503 $5,060,484 $14,401,670 $15,102,630
Interest Expense 807,886 1,308,200 2,785,487 4,184,398
Net Interest Income 3,907,617 3,752,284 11,616,183 10,918,232
Provision for loan losses 300,000 - 1,250,000 -
Non-interest income 566,672 778,132 1,560,698 1,861,603
Operating Expenses 2,772,687 2,736,680 8,201,942 8,322,030
Income before taxes 1,401,602 1,793,736 3,724,939 4,457,805
Income tax expense 224,500 315,500 597,500 755,500
Net Income$1,177,102 $1,478,236 $3,127,439 $3,702,305
Net Income per share – diluted$0.30 $0.37 $0.79 $0.93
Dividends declared$0.14 $0.13 $0.42 $0.39


Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited):
September 30,
2020 2019
Assets
Cash and cash equivalents$51,221,763 $29,548,841
Time deposits with other banks 22,839,000 33,703,000
Securities 38,306,539 39,462,218
Loans 409,697,305 381,898,344
Allowance for loan losses (4,043,266) (2,753,679)
Loans, net 405,654,039 379,144,665
Premises and equipment, net 8,217,624 8,584,696
Other assets 21,884,842 21,686,072
Total Assets$548,123,807 $512,129,492
Liabilities
Deposits$451,610,662 $396,407,431
Other borrowings 39,480,000 61,188,333
Trust preferred 13,403,000 13,403,000
Other liabilities 2,904,766 3,120,848
Total Liabilities 507,398,428 474,119,612
Equity
Total Equity 40,725,379 38,009,880
Total Liabilities and Equity$548,123,807 $512,129,492

Contact:
Kevin A. Twardy
CFO and COO
989-875-5528

ti?nf=ODA3NDY1MCMzNzk2NDgzIzIwMTc1OTE=

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by Marketwired

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)