Hexagon Interim Report 1 January - 30 September 2020

Third quarter 2020
NACKA STRAND, Sweden, Oct. 28, 2020
- Net sales decreased by -2 per cent to 939.9 MEUR (956.3). Using fixed exchange rates
and a comparable group structure (organic growth), net sales was unchanged by 0 per cent
- Operating earnings (EBIT1) increased by 6 per cent to 250.1 MEUR (235.8)
- Earnings before taxes, excluding non-recurring items, amounted to 242.2 MEUR (229.3)
- Net earnings, excluding non-recurring items, amounted to 198.6 MEUR (188.0)
- Earnings per share, excluding non-recurring items, amounted to 0.53 EUR (0.51)
- Operating cash flow increased to 191.2 MEUR (167.5)
- The Board of Directors proposes a dividend of 0.62 EUR (0.59) per share for the fiscal year 2019
For further information, please contact:
Maria Luthström, Head of Sustainability and Investor Relations, Hexagon AB, +46 8 601 26 27, [email protected]
This is information that Hexagon AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 08:00 CET on 28 October 2020.
The following files are available for download:
