IGT Demonstrates Continued Corporate Social Responsibility Leadership with 13th Annual Sustainability Report

LONDON, Oct. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- International Game Technology PLC ("IGT") (NYSE: IGT) has announced the release of its 13th annual Sustainability Report, which demonstrates the Company's drive to create value globally, increase its socially responsible corporate citizenship, and report on its activities transparently.

"IGT's 2019 Sustainability Report celebrates the significant progress that we continue to make with our corporate social responsibility initiatives and ongoing support of responsible and sustainable practices that positively impact our customers and the communities we serve," said Marco Sala, IGT CEO. "IGT's commitment to the well-being of our employees, high standards of integrity and ethical conduct, diversity and inclusion, and professional development build on the strength of our brand and create value for our stakeholders throughout the world."

IGT's corporate social responsibility strategy is centered on four key pillars: Valuing our People, Advancing Responsibility, Supporting our Communities, and Fostering Sustainable Operations. The 2019 Sustainability Report shows IGT's commitments and achievements in generating value for a range of stakeholder groups, including employees, customers, communities, and suppliers.

Highlights of the report include:

Valuing Our People : IGT supports a fair, inclusive culture where all employees feel valued, respected, and engaged. IGT enriches employee development through career pathing and mentoring. In 2019, IGT's Office of Diversity and Inclusion expanded its Diversity and Inclusion Groups (DIGs), adding SuperAbilities at IGT, which empowers and promotes the rights of people with disabilities; Military Veterans at IGT; and a group for employees age 50 and over. These were added to the already existing Pride with IGT LGBTQ+ group and the WIN with IGT Women's Inclusion Network group.

: IGT supports a fair, inclusive culture where all employees feel valued, respected, and engaged. IGT enriches employee development through career pathing and mentoring. Advancing Responsibility: IGT is committed to player protection and product integrity. Through its comprehensive responsible gaming program, IGT contributes features and capabilities to promote safer gambling and prevent underage play. To protect data, a robust security incident management system is enacted to prevent cyberattacks 24 hours a day. In 2019, the Company joined the Global Lottery Monitoring System, as well as the Sports Wagering Integrity Monitoring Association, to support responsible gaming in the betting vertical by addressing concerns around match-fixing and continuous monitoring.

IGT is committed to player protection and product integrity. Through its comprehensive responsible gaming program, IGT contributes features and capabilities to promote safer gambling and prevent underage play. To protect data, a robust security incident management system is enacted to prevent cyberattacks 24 hours a day. Supporting Our Communities: IGT supports communities where it operates and where its employees live through corporate programs that align with its sustainable development goals (SDGs). IGT's Community Ambassador program focuses on community engagement at the local level while aligning with global giving efforts. Employee-driven giving programs complement the corporate programs by supporting the local causes that are important to individual employees. IGT's flagship community initiative, After School Advantage, has provided non-profit community agencies and public schools with 300 digital learning centers in the past 20 years to help at-risk children gain critical, competitive skills, further supporting the Company's SDGs. IGT refreshed the program to support inclusive and equitable quality education and future employment with an emphasis on Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Math (STEAM).

IGT supports communities where it operates and where its employees live through corporate programs that align with its sustainable development goals (SDGs). IGT's Community Ambassador program focuses on community engagement at the local level while aligning with global giving efforts. Employee-driven giving programs complement the corporate programs by supporting the local causes that are important to individual employees. Fostering Sustainable Operations: IGT ensures its suppliers meet high economic, ethical and environmental standards as outlined in the Company's Supplier Code of Conduct. In addition, IGT strives to continually improve its environmental management systems and processes to reduce its environmental impact. In 2019, IGT offices and facilities worldwide implemented environmentally friendly initiatives such as applying practical lighting schedules to save 251,000 kWh at the Las Vegas office; installing a high-powered corrugated cardboard baler to create 286 tons of recyclable material at the Reno, Nev. site; and lowered CO 2 emissions by 64 tons for Lottomatica in Italy by executing remote troubleshooting for point of sale terminals.

IGT ensures its suppliers meet high economic, ethical and environmental standards as outlined in the Company's Supplier Code of Conduct. In addition, IGT strives to continually improve its environmental management systems and processes to reduce its environmental impact.

The 2019 report is available online at www.IGT.com under Global Responsibility.

