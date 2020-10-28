New VP Group Communications at Alfa Laval

LUND, Sweden, Oct. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Alfa Laval - a world leader in heat transfer, centrifugal separation and fluid handling - today announces that Sara Helweg-Larsen has accepted the role Vice President Group Communications.

Sara Helweg-Larsen has been appointed Vice President Group Communications, effective January 1, 2021. She currently holds the position Head of Group Communications at Nordea, responsible for all internal and external communication at Group level across the Nordic region. Before that, she served as VP Head of Communications at A.P. Moller - Maersk. She has a solid background and more than 20 years' experience in corporate communication, public affairs, and branding from various corporations.

"I am very pleased that Sara Helweg-Larsen has accepted to take up the role as VP Group Communications for the Alfa Laval Group. Her extensive expertise and experience will be a great asset", says Tom Erixon, President and CEO of the Alfa Laval Group.

This is Alfa Laval

Alfa Laval is active in the areas of Energy, Marine, and Food & Water, offering its expertise, products, and service to a wide range of industries in some 100 countries. The company is committed to optimizing processes, creating responsible growth, and driving progress - always going the extra mile to support customers in achieving their business goals and sustainability targets.

Alfa Laval's innovative technologies are dedicated to purifying, refining, and reusing materials, promoting more responsible use of natural resources. They contribute to improved energy efficiency and heat recovery, better water treatment, and reduced emissions. Thereby, Alfa Laval is not only accelerating success for its customers, but also for people and the planet. Making the world better, every day. It's all about Advancing better™.

Alfa Laval has 17,500 employees. Annual sales in 2019 were SEK 46.5 billion (approx. EUR 4.4 billion). The company is listed on Nasdaq OMX.

